Govt crisis at v.delicate moment - Osservatore Romano

ROME, JAN 26 - Italy's government crisis has come at "an extremely delicate moment," Vatican daily L'Osservatore Romano said Tuesday. "The challenges facing the country are many and complex: from delivering to Europe the definitive plan on the Recovery Fund to the definition of medium-term economic planning with the Economic and Financial Document (DEF), and a whole series of measures and incentives to get the economy, laid low by the pandemic, going again, such as the halt to firings and the extension of the government redundancy fund (CIG). Without counting the local election date, the electoral law, and the updating of the vaccine plan". (ANSA).