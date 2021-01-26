COVID: 3 cases of Brazilian variant in Abruzzo

Father and son arrested for murdering woman over drugs
ROME
26 Gennaio 2021
ROME, JAN 26 - Three cases of the Brazilian variant of COVID-19 have been detected near L'Aquila in Abruzzo, Governor Marco Marsilio said Tuesday. It is a family from Poggio Picenze that returned from Brazil recently, he said. The cases have been promptly detected and the family isolated, Marsilio said. They will receive the COVID vaccine once they have recovered, he said. (ANSA).
