FI in favour of govt of national unity - Tajani

ROME
26 Gennaio 2021
ROME, JAN 26 - The centre-right Forza Italia (FI) party would like to see Italy's political crisis resolved with a broad government of national unity, Vice President Antonio Tajani told reporters on Tuesday. But he also stressed that Silvio Berlusconi's party was not about to leave the centre-right alliance in order to bring this about. "The crisis is open. We trust the wisdom of the head of State," said Tajani "If all the best get together to face the emergency with a serious, stable government of national unity, Forza Italia is in agreement. "The other way to have a serious government is via the instrument of elections. "There is no chance of Forza Italia leaving the centre right". (ANSA).
