Martedì 26 Gennaio 2021 | 16:48

BRINDISI
Father and son arrested for murdering woman over drugs

NAPLES
15 arrested in Camorra sweep

ROME
Italy's growth prospects at risk with weak govt - Fitch

ROME
Govt crisis at v.delicate moment - Osservatore Romano

ROME
COVID: 3 cases of Brazilian variant in Abruzzo

ROME
FI in favour of govt of national unity - Tajani

NEW YORK
IMF cuts Italy 2021 growth forecast to 3%

AGRIGENTO
3 arrested for beating disabled on social media

BERLIN
Italian G20 presidency working for global recovery - Merkel

BRINDISI
Warehouse roof collapses, 1 dead, others trapped

Pompeii reopens Antiquarium with jewels, gold and casts

Bariemergenza Covid
Bari, Sos lanciato dalle guide turistiche: «Siamo senza lavoro da due anni»

PotenzaL'appello
Basilicata, riapertura scuole: «Sui trasporti serve massima attenzione»

FoggiaControlli dei CC
Rignano Garganico, 8 persone sorprese in bar sprovvisto di licenza: fioccano multe e sanzioni

TarantoIl virus
Covid 19 a Taranto, positivi docenti del Conservatorio: sospese le lezioni

HomeIl caso
Crolla solaio di un capannone a S. Michele Salentino: un morto. Altri sotto le macerie

LecceIl caso
Lecce, donna morì cadendo dalle scale mentre lavorava: 6 indagati

BatL'incidente
Barletta, furgone contro autocarro sulla Sp 21: muore agricoltore 73enne

MateraIl caso
Reati contro la Pubblica Amministrazione a Matera: 11 arresti e sequestrati 8,2 mln

ROME

FI in favour of govt of national unity - Tajani

But we won't leave centre right says party VP

ROME, JAN 26 - The centre-right Forza Italia (FI) party would like to see Italy's political crisis resolved with a broad government of national unity, Vice President Antonio Tajani told reporters on Tuesday. But he also stressed that Silvio Berlusconi's party was not about to leave the centre-right alliance in order to bring this about. "The crisis is open. We trust the wisdom of the head of State," said Tajani "If all the best get together to face the emergency with a serious, stable government of national unity, Forza Italia is in agreement. "The other way to have a serious government is via the instrument of elections. "There is no chance of Forza Italia leaving the centre right". (ANSA).

