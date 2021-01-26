Italian G20 presidency working for global recovery - Merkel

FI in favour of govt of national unity - Tajani
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Bari, bimbo di 9 anni trovato impiccato in casa a San Girolamo: si indaga per istigazione al suicidio. Gioco online? «Non sappiamo»
Coronavirus, in Puglia 401 casi su 3949 test (10,1%). 32 decessi in un giorno.In corso consegna 27mila dosi vaccino
BERLIN
26 Gennaio 2021
BERLIN, JAN 26 - The Italian duty presidency of the G20 is working in the right direction to help foster a global economic recovery from the COVID crisis, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Tuesday. "We have a great interest in the economy recovering all over the world," she told the World Economic Forum in Davos. The pandemic, Merkel said, had hit "Europe in a rather heavy way, but it has a prospect of growth for this year". Merkel said "concerted efforts are needed" to favour a global recovery. "On this I see a central role by the G20, and the Italian presidency is working exactly in this direction". (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su