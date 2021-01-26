Martedì 26 Gennaio 2021 | 15:06

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
FI in favour of govt of national unity - Tajani

FI in favour of govt of national unity - Tajani

 
NEW YORK
IMF cuts Italy 2021 growth forecast to 3%

IMF cuts Italy 2021 growth forecast to 3%

 
AGRIGENTO
3 arrested for beating disabled on social media

3 arrested for beating disabled on social media

 
BERLIN
Italian G20 presidency working for global recovery - Merkel

Italian G20 presidency working for global recovery - Merkel

 
BRINDISI
Warehouse roof collapses, 1 dead, others trapped

Warehouse roof collapses, 1 dead, others trapped

 
Pompeii reopens Antiquarium with jewels, gold and casts

Pompeii reopens Antiquarium with jewels, gold and casts

 
ROME
Soccer: Conte gets 2-match ban for threatening ref

Soccer: Conte gets 2-match ban for threatening ref

 
PESCARA
Cops impound illegal care home near Teramo

Cops impound illegal care home near Teramo

 
ROME
Conte resigns, govt crisis now in president's hands

Conte resigns, govt crisis now in president's hands

 
MATERA
11 arrested for civil-service crimes in Matera

11 arrested for civil-service crimes in Matera

 
PALERMO

Mafia boss fed poor during COVID lockdown

 

Il Biancorosso

Il post-partita
Auteri incontentabile: «Dobbiamo migliorare»

Auteri incontentabile: «Dobbiamo migliorare»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariIl caso
Bari, bimbo trovato impiccato: prima della tragedia nell'ultimo suo video sorrideva

Bari, bimbo trovato impiccato: prima della tragedia nell'ultimo suo video sorrideva

 
FoggiaIl ritrovamento
Trova portafogli pieno di denaro a Foggia e lo porta in Questura

Trova portafogli pieno di denaro a Foggia e lo porta in Questura

 
TarantoIl virus
Covid 19 a Taranto, positivi docenti del Conservatorio: sospese le lezioni

Covid 19 a Taranto, positivi docenti del Conservatorio: sospese le lezioni

 
HomeIl caso
Crolla solaio di un capannone a S. Michele Salentino: un morto. Altri sotto le macerie

Crolla solaio di un capannone a S. Michele Salentino: un morto. Altre persone sotto le macerie: 4 feriti gravi

 
PotenzaIl bollettino regionale
Coronavirus in Basilicata, 60 nuovi positivi e 4 decessi

Coronavirus in Basilicata, 60 nuovi positivi e 4 decessi

 
LecceIl caso
Lecce, donna morì cadendo dalle scale mentre lavorava: 6 indagati

Lecce, donna morì cadendo dalle scale mentre lavorava: 6 indagati

 
BatL'incidente
Barletta, furgone contro autocarro sulla Sp 21: muore agricoltore 73enne

Barletta, furgone contro autocarro sulla Sp 21: muore agricoltore 73enne

 
MateraIl caso
Reati contro la Pubblica Amministrazione a Matera: 11 arresti e sequestrati 8,2 mln

Matera, truffa per fondi pubblici in agricoltura: 11 arresti, tra loro funzionari Ismea e Regione Basilicata. 22 indagati e sequestrati 8,2 mln. Le intercettazioni VD

 

BERLIN

Italian G20 presidency working for global recovery - Merkel

Concerted efforts needed, chancellor tells WEF

Italian G20 presidency working for global recovery - Merkel

BERLIN, JAN 26 - The Italian duty presidency of the G20 is working in the right direction to help foster a global economic recovery from the COVID crisis, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Tuesday. "We have a great interest in the economy recovering all over the world," she told the World Economic Forum in Davos. The pandemic, Merkel said, had hit "Europe in a rather heavy way, but it has a prospect of growth for this year". Merkel said "concerted efforts are needed" to favour a global recovery. "On this I see a central role by the G20, and the Italian presidency is working exactly in this direction". (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU
Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it