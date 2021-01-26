IMF cuts Italy 2021 growth forecast to 3%

NEW YORK, JAN 26 - The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday cut Italy's 2021 growth forecast to 3.0%. This was 2.2 percentage points lower than previous forecasts. But it said Italian GDP will rise by 3.6% in 2022, 1.0% higher than its October forecasts. GDP is estimated to have fallen 9.2% in 2020, the IMF said, down from -10.6% in October. (ANSA).