IMF cuts Italy 2021 growth forecast to 3%

NEW YORK
26 Gennaio 2021
NEW YORK, JAN 26 - The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday cut Italy's 2021 growth forecast to 3.0%. This was 2.2 percentage points lower than previous forecasts. But it said Italian GDP will rise by 3.6% in 2022, 1.0% higher than its October forecasts. GDP is estimated to have fallen 9.2% in 2020, the IMF said, down from -10.6% in October. (ANSA).
