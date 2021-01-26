3 arrested for beating disabled on social media

FI in favour of govt of national unity - Tajani
AGRIGENTO, JAN 26 - Italian police on Monday night arrested three people on suspicion of beating up three young people solely because they are disabled in the Sicilian town of Licata. One of the victims was allegedly beaten with a stick, bound with duct tape and left in the street until a passing woman freed him, police said. On other occasions, police said, the three disabled who were targeted were allegedly humiliated with their faces being painted, as well as being derided on social media. The three alleged culprits are accused of kidnapping and torture, among other things. (ANSA).
