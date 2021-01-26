Warehouse roof collapses, 1 dead, others trapped

FI in favour of govt of national unity - Tajani
26 Gennaio 2021
BRINDISI, JAN 26 - One person is dead and others are trapped in rubble after the roof of a warehouse being built near Brindisi in Puglia collapsed on Tuesday, local sources said. The accident happened at San Michele Salentino. Emergency teams and rescue workers rushed to the scene. Rescuers are now digging through the rubble. (ANSA).
