Soccer: Conte gets 2-match ban for threatening ref

ROME, JAN 26 - Inter Milan coach Antonio Conte on Tuesday got a 2-match ban for threatening the referee at the end of Saturday's 0-0 draw at Udinese. The former Juventus and Italy manager was also fined 20,000 euros. Conte was found guilty of using "threatening and gravely offensive" language against the ref. Inter are second in Serie A, two points behind leaders AC Milan who lost 3-0 at home to Atalanta on Saturday. (ANSA).