11 arrested for civil-service crimes in Matera

MATERA, JAN 26 - Italian police from the southern city of Matera on Tuesday arrested 11 people on suspicion of committing crimes against the civil service and the public administration all across Italy. Some of those arrested were public officials, police said. They were placed under house arrest. The arrests were made in the provinces of Potenza, Matera, Taranto, Caserta, Rome, Milan and Turin. Police seized some 8.2 million euros in the operation. The crimes involved scams to defraud agricultural funding, police said. An official from the food and farming market service agency ISMEA, Giuseppe Fierro, was among those arrested. An employee of the Basilicata regional government, Saverio Nuzzolese, was also arrested. In all, 22 people were placed under investigation. (ANSA).