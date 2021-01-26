Cops impound illegal care home near Teramo

PESCARA, JAN 26 - Italian police on Tuesday impounded what they said was a "completely illegal" care home near Teramo in Abruzzo. Staff at the bogus home were classed as farm labourers, police said. A COVID-19 cluster recently broke out at the facility and 20 people were infected with the virus, including almost all the elderly residents and staff. Four people died. Far to the northwest at Sanremo, on the Ligurian Riviera, police inspected a care home where a COVID cluster that has registered 90 positives and 14 victims among guests, plus 18 positives among staff, since the start of the year. Various care-home probes are ongoing across Italy, especially in the northern Lombardy region which was hardest hit by the first wave of the virus in March and April last year. (ANSA).