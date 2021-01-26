Martedì 26 Gennaio 2021 | 15:05

ROME
FI in favour of govt of national unity - Tajani

NEW YORK
IMF cuts Italy 2021 growth forecast to 3%

AGRIGENTO
3 arrested for beating disabled on social media

BERLIN
Italian G20 presidency working for global recovery - Merkel

BRINDISI
Warehouse roof collapses, 1 dead, others trapped

Pompeii reopens Antiquarium with jewels, gold and casts

ROME
Soccer: Conte gets 2-match ban for threatening ref

PESCARA
Cops impound illegal care home near Teramo

ROME
Conte resigns, govt crisis now in president's hands

MATERA
11 arrested for civil-service crimes in Matera

PALERMO

Mafia boss fed poor during COVID lockdown

 

Il Biancorosso

Il post-partita
Auteri incontentabile: «Dobbiamo migliorare»

BariIl caso
Bari, bimbo trovato impiccato: prima della tragedia nell'ultimo suo video sorrideva

FoggiaIl ritrovamento
Trova portafogli pieno di denaro a Foggia e lo porta in Questura

TarantoIl virus
Covid 19 a Taranto, positivi docenti del Conservatorio: sospese le lezioni

HomeIl caso
Crolla solaio di un capannone a S. Michele Salentino: un morto. Altri sotto le macerie

PotenzaIl bollettino regionale
Coronavirus in Basilicata, 60 nuovi positivi e 4 decessi

LecceIl caso
Lecce, donna morì cadendo dalle scale mentre lavorava: 6 indagati

BatL'incidente
Barletta, furgone contro autocarro sulla Sp 21: muore agricoltore 73enne

MateraIl caso
Reati contro la Pubblica Amministrazione a Matera: 11 arresti e sequestrati 8,2 mln

Matera, truffa per fondi pubblici in agricoltura: 11 arresti, tra loro funzionari Ismea e Regione Basilicata. 22 indagati e sequestrati 8,2 mln. Le intercettazioni VD

 

ROME

Conte hands resignation to Mattarella

Expected to seek new govt mandate but crisis outcome uncertain

Conte hands resignation to Mattarella

ROME, JAN 26 - Giuseppe Conte on Tuesday handed his resignation as premier to President Sergio Mattarella, sources said. Conte, who left the presidential palace about 30 minutes after entering, is expected to seek a mandate from the head of State to form a new executive with a broader coalition. It is highly uncertain, however, where the crisis will lead. The government no longer had an absolute majority in the Senate after ex-premier Matteo Renzi's Italia Viva (IV) party triggered a crisis in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic by withdrawing its support. Attempts to bring in so-called 'responsible' or 'constructor' lawmakers to support the government and make up for the loss of IV were fruitless. The centre-right opposition is calling for early elections to be held, which opinion polls suggest it would win. The three other parties in the government coalition, the 5-Star Movement (M5S), the centre-left Democratic party (PD) and the left-wing LeU group, have expressed staunch support for Conte. Justice Minister Alfonso Bonafede, Culture Minister Dario Franceschini and Health Minister Roberto Speranza on Tuesday expressed backing for Conte in their respective roles as the lead representatives within the government of the M5S, the PD and LeU group after he told them he was resigning at a cabinet meeting early on Tuesday, sources said. Matteralla, who as president is the referee of Italian politics, is set to call a round of formal consultations with the parties in parliament and other institutional figures before deciding what to do. The consultations are not expected to start earlier than Wednesday afternoon. The government survived two confidence votes in parliament last week after IV pulled out but it failed to muster an absolute majority in the Upper House. Conte may have decided to quit now because the government risked being defeated in a vote in the Senate on a report by Bonafede this week. If Conte does manage to put together a new government it will be his third. His first government, which lasted from June 2018 until August 2019, was backed by the M5S and Matteo Salvini's right-wing League party. Renzi's IV pulled its support over issues that included differences over the plan on how to spend the over 200 billion euros Italy is set to get from the EU's COVID-19 Recovery Fund. Renzi had blasted the Recovery Plan as lacking ambition, making hand-outs rather than structural investments, and ignoring ministers and parliament in setting up task forces. IV also complained about the government's failure to take cash from the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) to invest in the national health system, which has been pushed to the limit by the coronavirus emergency. There has been speculation that IV could come back into the ruling alliance, even though the M5S and the PD had ruled out reopening the door to Renzi's group. Another possibility is for a new government to be formed under a different premier, perhaps with the support of Silvio Berlusconi's centre-right Forza Italia (FI) party to make sure the government's COVID-19 Recovery Plan is delivered. (ANSA).

