TURIN
Boy, 4, regains use of hand thanks to toe transplant

 
BARI
Instigation to suicide probe for hanged boy

 
ROME
Put citizens first says Italian Church amid crisis

 
ROME
Govt passes CONI autonomy decree to avert IOC sanctions

 
ROME
Conte to hand resignation to Mattarella

 
ROME
Giorgia, Vanoni to play Sanremo

 
ROME
COVID: 8,561 new cases, 420 new victims

 
MILAN
COVID: 1st case of Brazilian variant found at Varese

 
ROME
Rugby: Smith names Italy's 6 Nations training squad

 
TURIN
3 nuns probed for care home COVID deaths

 
CROTONE
12 'Ndrangheta arrests near Crotone

 

Auteri incontentabile: «Dobbiamo migliorare»

 

BariRegione
La crisi congela l'assessorato ai 5S in Puglia

 
FoggiaIl furto
Foggia, baby ladri nella scuola Catalano-Moscati: carabinieri arrestano un minorenne

 
PotenzaIl caso
Petrolio in Basilicata, timori per la fiammata: la seconda in 10 giorni

 
BrindisiAgroalimentare
Carciofo brindisino, allarme Coldiretti: «Prezzi in crollo verticale»

 
TarantoLa bomba
Esplosione distrugge bar a Taranto, indaga la polizia

 
LecceIl caso
Lecce, donna morì cadendo dalle scale mentre lavorava: 6 indagati

 
BatL'incidente
Barletta, furgone contro autocarro sulla Sp 21: muore agricoltore 73enne

 
MateraIl caso
Reati contro la Pubblica Amministrazione a Matera: 11 arresti e sequestrati 8,2 mln

Matera, truffa per fondi pubblici in agricoltura: 11 arresti, tra loro funzionari Ismea e Regione Basilicata. 22 indagati e sequestrati 8,2 mln. Le intercettazioni VD

 

BARI

Instigation to suicide probe for hanged boy

Death not the result of social-media game say police

Instigation to suicide probe for hanged boy

BARI, JAN 26 - Italian police have opened a probe into instigation to suicide for a nine-year-old boy who hanged himself in his home in Bari Monday afternoon, judicial sources said Tuesday. For the moment the probe is against person or persons unknown, the sources said. It is a formality, in order to be able to carry out technical exams, they said. Police have thus far ruled out any connection to online games or social media, after a 10-year-old girl choked herself to death by playing a TikTok Challenge in Palermo last week. A local coroner is set to be charged with carrying out an autopsy in the coming hours, the sources said. The boy has been described as "tranquil and serene" by those who knew him. Police are not ruling out the possibility that his death was due to a tragic accident. The boy's Playstation and all the phones available for use in the house are still being checked, but police said informally that they could rule out a social-media game. After last week's accident in Palermo, Italy's data privacy authority ordered video sharing app TikTok to temporarily block the accounts of any users whose ages can't be confirmed. The order came after the death of the 10-year-old girl in Palermo, whose parents told authorities their daughter was participating in a "blackout challenge" she saw on the app. The child died of asphyxiation, and authorities are investigating whether anyone invited her to try the challenge. (ANSA).

