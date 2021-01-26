Put citizens first says Italian Church amid crisis

ROME, JAN 26 - Cardinal Gualtiero Bassetti, the head of Italian bishops conference CEI, on Tuesday expressed concern about the country's current political crisis and called on politicians to put the public first. "The Church is not on one side or the other," Bassetti said. "We are watching the political developments, in a scenario that was already precarious because of the situation we are experiencing, with attention and concern. "We hope that the political class cooperates at the service of the citizens, men and women who work silently every day all over Italy, and that a solution that takes account of their difficulties is reached". (ANSA).