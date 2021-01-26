Put citizens first says Italian Church amid crisis

Boy, 4, regains use of hand thanks to toe transplant
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Bari, bimbo di 9 anni trovato impiccato in casa a San Girolamo: si indaga per istigazione al suicidio. Gioco online? «Non sappiamo»
Coronavirus, in Puglia 401 casi su 3949 test (10,1%). 32 decessi in un giorno.In corso consegna 27mila dosi vaccino
ROME
26 Gennaio 2021
ROME, JAN 26 - Cardinal Gualtiero Bassetti, the head of Italian bishops conference CEI, on Tuesday expressed concern about the country's current political crisis and called on politicians to put the public first. "The Church is not on one side or the other," Bassetti said. "We are watching the political developments, in a scenario that was already precarious because of the situation we are experiencing, with attention and concern. "We hope that the political class cooperates at the service of the citizens, men and women who work silently every day all over Italy, and that a solution that takes account of their difficulties is reached". (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su