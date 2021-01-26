Martedì 26 Gennaio 2021 | 13:20

TURIN
Boy, 4, regains use of hand thanks to toe transplant

BARI
Instigation to suicide probe for hanged boy

ROME
Put citizens first says Italian Church amid crisis

ROME
Govt passes CONI autonomy decree to avert IOC sanctions

ROME
Conte to hand resignation to Mattarella

ROME
Giorgia, Vanoni to play Sanremo

ROME
COVID: 8,561 new cases, 420 new victims

MILAN
COVID: 1st case of Brazilian variant found at Varese

ROME
Rugby: Smith names Italy's 6 Nations training squad

TURIN
3 nuns probed for care home COVID deaths

CROTONE
12 'Ndrangheta arrests near Crotone

Il Biancorosso

Il post-partita
Auteri incontentabile: «Dobbiamo migliorare»

BariRegione
La crisi congela l’assessorato ai 5S in Puglia

FoggiaIl furto
Foggia, baby ladri nella scuola Catalano-Moscati: carabinieri arrestano un minorenne

PotenzaIl caso
Petrolio in Basilicata, timori per la fiammata: la seconda in 10 giorni

BrindisiAgroalimentare
Carciofo brindisino, allarme Coldiretti: «Prezzi in crollo verticale»

TarantoLa bomba
Esplosione distrugge bar a Taranto, indaga la polizia

LecceIl caso
Lecce, donna morì cadendo dalle scale mentre lavorava: 6 indagati

BatL'incidente
Barletta, furgone contro autocarro sulla Sp 21: muore agricoltore 73enne

MateraIl caso
Reati contro la Pubblica Amministrazione a Matera: 11 arresti e sequestrati 8,2 mln

Matera, truffa per fondi pubblici in agricoltura: 11 arresti, tra loro funzionari Ismea e Regione Basilicata. 22 indagati e sequestrati 8,2 mln. Le intercettazioni VD

 

ROME

Govt passes CONI autonomy decree to avert IOC sanctions

IOC's Bach expressed satisfaction says CONI chief Malagò

ROME, JAN 26 - The cabinet approved a decree to guarantee the autonomy of the Italian Olympic Committee (CONI) and avert sanctions from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in one of its last acts, with Premier Giuseppe Conte set to resign on Tuesday. The IOC had warned Rome that a recent reform of Italian sport undermined CONI's autonomy. It was expected to take action at a meeting of its executive committee on Wednesday, with a suspension among the possible penalties. This would have meant Italian athletes would not have been able to compete under the Italian flag at the Tokyo Olympics. CONI President Giovanni Malagò said he interrupted a meeting of the board of the organizing committee of the Milano-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics to inform IOC President Thomas Bach about the development. Bach said "I'm very happy" after Malagò told him "the law is OK, our autonomy is safe". Under the recent reform, Italian sport's State funding was handed by a body called Sport e Salute that answers to the economy ministry. Previously the finances were handed by CONI's own Coni Servizi arm. "The cabinet has approved a decree containing rules that set out the autonomy of CONI," said Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora. "Now the Italian parliament will have the last work when it converts it into law. "It was unlikely that Italy would have been so heavily penalized tomorrow, given our country's long and glorious sporting and democratic history. "But today's decision eliminates any doubt and resolve the problem of CONI's independence that was left open by the 2019 reform". (ANSA).

