Martedì 26 Gennaio 2021 | 09:35

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Conte to hand resignation to Mattarella

Conte to hand resignation to Mattarella

 
ROME
Giorgia, Vanoni to play Sanremo

Giorgia, Vanoni to play Sanremo

 
ROME
COVID: 8,561 new cases, 420 new victims

COVID: 8,561 new cases, 420 new victims

 
MILAN
COVID: 1st case of Brazilian variant found at Varese

COVID: 1st case of Brazilian variant found at Varese

 
ROME
Rugby: Smith names Italy's 6 Nations training squad

Rugby: Smith names Italy's 6 Nations training squad

 
TURIN
3 nuns probed for care home COVID deaths

3 nuns probed for care home COVID deaths

 
CROTONE
12 'Ndrangheta arrests near Crotone

12 'Ndrangheta arrests near Crotone

 
ROME
COVID-19: Italy has 'dark red' high risk zones (3)

COVID-19: Italy has 'dark red' high risk zones (3)

 
MILAN
1st woman PG takes office in Milan

1st woman PG takes office in Milan

 
ROME
Bad weather hits Italy

Bad weather hits Italy

 
CASERTA
3 arrested for abducting, raping, filming woman

3 arrested for abducting, raping, filming woman

 

Il Biancorosso

Il post-partita
Auteri incontentabile: «Dobbiamo migliorare»

Auteri incontentabile: «Dobbiamo migliorare»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

MateraIl caso
Reati contro la Pubblica Amministrazione a Matera: 11 arresti e sequestrati 8,2 mln

Matera, reati contro la Pubblica Amministrazione: 11 arresti e sequestrati 8,2 mln

 
TarantoMarina Militare
Taranto, la «Cavour» parla pugliese e si prepara per accogliere gli «F35» a decollo verticale

Taranto, la «Cavour» parla pugliese e si prepara per accogliere gli «F35» a decollo verticale

 
BariL'emergenza
Coronavirus, mancano bagni e studi medici: ritarda l’ospedale in Fiera a Bari

Coronavirus, mancano bagni e studi medici: ritarda l’ospedale in Fiera a Bari

 
BrindisiCaso Nacci
Ceglie Messapica, donna morta in ospedale dopo pestaggio: 2 arresti

Ceglie Messapica, donna morta in ospedale dopo pestaggio: 2 arresti

 
Leccela polemica
Lecce, a Palazzo Carafa girata scena di video trap: il Comune si dissocia

Lecce, a Palazzo Carafa girata scena di video trap: il Comune si dissocia

 
FoggiaLa decisione
Foggia, sparò da balcone a Capodanno: convocato Consiglio comunale per sfiducia del presidente

Foggia, sparò da balcone a Capodanno: convocato Consiglio comunale per sfiducia del presidente

 
Potenzamaltempo
Avigliano, a causa del gran vento «impazzisce» pala eolica: intervengono i vigili del fuoco

Avigliano, a causa del gran vento «impazzisce» pala eolica: intervengono i vigili del fuoco

 
Batviabilità
Andria, lavori infiniti sulla Sp 231 aumentano disagi e pericoli

Andria, lavori infiniti sulla Sp 231 aumentano disagi e pericoli

 

i più letti

Bari, bambino di 9 anni trovato impiccato in casa a San Girolamo: si ipoitizza suicidio

Bari, bimbo di 9 anni trovato impiccato in casa a San Girolamo: si ipotizza suicidio. Gioco online? «Non sappiamo»

Coronavirus, a Foggia padre e figlio avvocati muoiono a una settimana di distanza

Coronavirus, a Foggia padre e figlio avvocati muoiono a una settimana di distanza

Coronavirus, in Puglia 401 casi su 3949 test (10,1%). 32 decessi in un giorno. In corso consegna 27mila dosi vaccino

Coronavirus, in Puglia 401 casi su 3949 test (10,1%). 32 decessi in un giorno.In corso consegna 27mila dosi vaccino

Covid in Puglia, meno di mille nuovi casi (954) ma in calo i test effettuati (11%): registrati altri 14 decessi

Covid in Puglia, altri 14 decessi e 954 nuovi casi ma con meno test effettuati (11%): 3mila morti dall'indizio pandemia. Due focolai nel Foggiano: 24 positivi

Marò, l’India non molla ancora: oltre un milione per chiudere il caso

Marò, l’India non molla ancora: oltre un milione per chiudere il caso

ROME

Conte to hand resignation to Mattarella

Premier expected to seek mandate for new govt

Conte to hand resignation to Mattarella

ROME, JAN 26 - Premier Giuseppe Conte will hand his resignation to President Sergio Mattarella after a cabinet meeting early on Tuesday. He is expected to seek a mandate from the head of State to form a new executive with a broader coalition although it is uncertain where the crisis will lead. The government no longer had an absolute majority in the Senate after ex-premier Matteo Renzi's Italia Viva (IV) party triggered a crisis by withdrawing its support. Attempts to bring in so-called 'responsible' or 'constructor' lawmakers to support the government and make up for the loss of IV have been fruitless so far. The centre-right opposition is calling for early elections to be held. The three parties remaining in the government coalition, the 5-Star Movement (M5S), the centre-left Democratic party (PD) and the left-wing LeU group, have expressed staunch support for Conte. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU
Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it