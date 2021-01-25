Giorgia, Vanoni to play Sanremo

ROME, JAN 25 - Superstar singers Giorgia and Ornella Vanoni will make guest appearances at the Sanremo Song Festival on March 2-6, organisers said Monday. Vanoni, 86, will sing a medley of her hits on the last night of the contest on Saturday March 6, they said. Another Italian female singing star, Fiorella Mannoia, may also play this year's Sanremo, they said. (ANSA).