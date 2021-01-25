Lunedì 25 Gennaio 2021 | 19:03

Giorgia, Vanoni to play Sanremo

COVID: 8,561 new cases, 420 new victims

COVID: 1st case of Brazilian variant found at Varese

Rugby: Smith names Italy's 6 Nations training squad

3 nuns probed for care home COVID deaths

12 'Ndrangheta arrests near Crotone

COVID-19: Italy has 'dark red' high risk zones (3)

1st woman PG takes office in Milan

Bad weather hits Italy

3 arrested for abducting, raping, filming woman

7 of 10 Italians miss pre-COVID routine - survey

Auteri incontentabile: «Dobbiamo migliorare»

Mittal Taranto, azienda conferma per il 2021 produzione di 5 milioni di tonnellate d’acciaio

Bari, bambino di 9 anni trovato impiccato in casa a San Girolamo: si ipoitizza suicidio

Foggia, sparò da balcone a Capodanno: convocato Consiglio comunale per sfiducia del presidente

Avigliano, a causa del gran vento «impazzisce» pala eolica: intervengono i vigili del fuoco

«Io Posso»: il progetto solidale salentino compie 6 anni e festeggia con una tombolata social

Marconia, sorpresa a spacciare cocaina e hashish in casa: arrestata 65enne

Ceglie Messapica, focolaio Covid in un scuola media con 18 positivi: 13 studenti e 5 docenti

Andria, lavori infiniti sulla Sp 231 aumentano disagi e pericoli

Vanoni to revisit career on last night

ROME, JAN 25 - Superstar singers Giorgia and Ornella Vanoni will make guest appearances at the Sanremo Song Festival on March 2-6, organisers said Monday. Vanoni, 86, will sing a medley of her hits on the last night of the contest on Saturday March 6, they said. Another Italian female singing star, Fiorella Mannoia, may also play this year's Sanremo, they said. (ANSA).

