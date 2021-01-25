Giorgia, Vanoni to play Sanremo
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Covid in Puglia, altri 14 decessi e 954 nuovi casi ma con meno test effettuati (11%): 3mila morti dall'indizio pandemia. Due focolai nel Foggiano: 24 positivi
Coronavirus, in Puglia 401 casi su 3949 test (10,1%). 32 decessi in un giorno
In corso consegna 27mila dosi vaccino
ROME
25 Gennaio 2021
ROME, JAN 25 - Superstar singers Giorgia and Ornella Vanoni will make guest appearances at the Sanremo Song Festival on March 2-6, organisers said Monday. Vanoni, 86, will sing a medley of her hits on the last night of the contest on Saturday March 6, they said. Another Italian female singing star, Fiorella Mannoia, may also play this year's Sanremo, they said. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su