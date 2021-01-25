COVID: 8,561 new cases, 420 new victims

ROME, JAN 25 - There have been 8,561 new COVID-19 cases, and 420 new victims, in Italy in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said Monday. That compares with 11,629 new cases and 299 new deaths Sunday. The total case tally since the start of the emergency is now 2,475,372. The death toll is now 85,881. The currently positive are 491,630, down 7,648 on Sunday. Patients discharged and recovered since the start of the epidemic are now 1,897,861, up 15,787 on Sunday. Some 143,116 tests have been one in the last 24 hours, compared to 216,211 Sunday. The latest positivity rate is 5.98%, up from 5.3% Sunday. The number of intensive care cases rose by 21 and hospital admissions with COVID rose by 115. (ANSA).