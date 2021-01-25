COVID: 1st case of Brazilian variant found at Varese

MILAN, JAN 25 - Italy's first suspected case of the Brazilian variant of the COVID-19 virus is being assessed at Varese hospital north of Milan, the local health agency said Monday. The case is an Italian man who flew back from Brazil to Milan's Malpensa Airport via Madrid at the weekend and tested positive. "The subject is in good conditions of health but as a precautionary measure he has been hospitalised for tests", said the agency. (ANSA).