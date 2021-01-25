Lunedì 25 Gennaio 2021 | 17:18

MILAN
COVID: 1st case of Brazilian variant found at Varese

COVID: 1st case of Brazilian variant found at Varese

 
ROME
Rugby: Smith names Italy's 6 Nations training squad

Rugby: Smith names Italy's 6 Nations training squad

 
TURIN
3 nuns probed for care home COVID deaths

3 nuns probed for care home COVID deaths

 
CROTONE
12 'Ndrangheta arrests near Crotone

12 'Ndrangheta arrests near Crotone

 
ROME
COVID-19: Italy has 'dark red' high risk zones (3)

COVID-19: Italy has 'dark red' high risk zones (3)

 
MILAN
1st woman PG takes office in Milan

1st woman PG takes office in Milan

 
ROME
Bad weather hits Italy

Bad weather hits Italy

 
CASERTA
3 arrested for abducting, raping, filming woman

3 arrested for abducting, raping, filming woman

 
ROME
7 of 10 Italians miss pre-COVID routine - survey

7 of 10 Italians miss pre-COVID routine - survey

 
PALERMO
Man, 19, arrested in death of girlfriend, 17

Man, 19, arrested in death of girlfriend, 17

 
ROME
Mattarella demands Egypt response on Regeni anniversary

Mattarella demands Egypt response on Regeni anniversary

 

Il Biancorosso

Il post-partita
Auteri incontentabile: «Dobbiamo migliorare»

Auteri incontentabile: «Dobbiamo migliorare»

 

Foggiaprevenzione
Foggia, emergenza Covid: oltre 3mila operatori sanitari vaccinati, 176 hanno ricevuto «richiamo»

Foggia, emergenza Covid: oltre 3mila operatori sanitari vaccinati, 176 hanno ricevuto «richiamo»

 
Bariindagini della DDa
bari, guerra clan a Japigia: chieste 26 condanne, ergastoli per 2 omicidi

Bari, guerra clan a Japigia: chieste 26 condanne, ergastoli per 2 omicidi

 
Potenzamaltempo
Avigliano, a causa del gran vento «impazzisce» pala eolica: intervengono i vigili del fuoco

Avigliano, a causa del gran vento «impazzisce» pala eolica: intervengono i vigili del fuoco

 
TarantoGenerosità
Taranto, muore giovane mamma: donati gli organi

Taranto, muore giovane mamma: donati gli organi

 
LecceL'iniziativa
«Io Posso»: il progetto solidale salentino compie 6 anni e festeggia con una tombolata social

«Io Posso»: il progetto solidale salentino compie 6 anni e festeggia con una tombolata social

 
Materanel Materano
Marconia, sorpresa a spacciare cocaina e hashish in casa: arrestata 65enne

Marconia, sorpresa a spacciare cocaina e hashish in casa: arrestata 65enne

 
Covid news h 24Emergenza contagi
Ceglie Messapica, focolaio Covid in un scuola media con 18 positivi: 13 studenti e 5 docenti

Ceglie Messapica, focolaio Covid in un scuola media con 18 positivi: 13 studenti e 5 docenti

 
Batviabilità
Andria, lavori infiniti sulla Sp 231 aumentano disagi e pericoli

Andria, lavori infiniti sulla Sp 231 aumentano disagi e pericoli

 

Covid in Puglia, meno di mille nuovi casi (954) ma in calo i test effettuati (11%): registrati altri 14 decessi

Covid in Puglia, altri 14 decessi e 954 nuovi casi ma con meno test effettuati (11%): 3mila morti dall'indizio pandemia. Due focolai nel Foggiano: 24 positivi

Coronavirus, a Foggia padre e figlio avvocati muoiono a una settimana di distanza

Coronavirus, a Foggia padre e figlio avvocati muoiono a una settimana di distanza

Previsioni meteo della settimana

Previsioni meteo della settimana

Agguato a Rotondella, uomo ucciso a coltellate: gravemente ferito un altro

Rotondella, uomo ucciso a coltellate: è un ingegnere di 46 anni. Gravemente ferito netturbino 45enne

Coronavirus, in Puglia 401 casi su 3949 test (10,1%). 32 decessi in un giorno. In corso consegna 27mila dosi vaccino

Coronavirus, in Puglia 401 casi su 3949 test (10,1%). 32 decessi in un giorno
In corso consegna 27mila dosi vaccino
In corso consegna 27mila dosi vaccino

MILAN

COVID: 1st case of Brazilian variant found at Varese

Man 'in good condition' after testing positive

COVID: 1st case of Brazilian variant found at Varese

MILAN, JAN 25 - Italy's first suspected case of the Brazilian variant of the COVID-19 virus is being assessed at Varese hospital north of Milan, the local health agency said Monday. The case is an Italian man who flew back from Brazil to Milan's Malpensa Airport via Madrid at the weekend and tested positive. "The subject is in good conditions of health but as a precautionary measure he has been hospitalised for tests", said the agency. (ANSA).

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

