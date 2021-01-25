3 nuns probed for care home COVID deaths

TURIN, JAN 25 - Three nuns have been placed under investigation over nine COVID-19 deaths at a care home near Turin, judicial sources said Monday. The three women are accused of culpable epidemic and culpable manslaughter in the deaths at the San Giuseppe Home at Grugliasco. The three are the legal representative of the home, its director, and the health director. As well as the nine COVID deaths, the probe is also looking into some 40 cases among residents and health operators at the home. Police said the home's risk assessment report was not properly up to date. They also said personal protective equipment including facemasks were lacking in the facility. (ANSA).