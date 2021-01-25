COVID-19: Italy has 'dark red' high risk zones (3)

COVID: 1st case of Brazilian variant found at Varese
ROME
25 Gennaio 2021
ROME, JAN 25 - Italy is among a number of EU countries that have areas classed as 'dark red' zones because COVID-19 is circulating at very a high level, after the European Commission updated its colour code for contagion risk. Portugal, Spain, France and Germany are also among the countries with significant areas in the new highest tier, which is in addition to the existing colours of green, orange, red and grey, Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders said. Dark red applies to an area where the 14-day notification rate is more than 500 per 100 000 people. (ANSA).
