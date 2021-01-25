Bad weather hits Italy

ROME, JAN 25 - Bad weather is continuing to hit Italy with heavy rain and snow and high winds and gales affecting most of the centre and south of the country. The Siberian storm front has moved down form the north, which will have mostly lighter rain today except in Veneto, forecasters said Monday. An orange weather alert is in place in Emilia Romagna, Lazio, Molise and Umbria on Monday. A yellow alert is in place in Abruzzo, Basilicata, Calabria, Marche and Veneto. There is the risk of coastal sea surges in Tuscany. Persistent rain and heavy snow will affect the centre Monday while there will be downpours and storms in the south, all accompanied by very strong winds, especially in the centre-south, forecasters said. (ANSA).