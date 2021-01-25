Lunedì 25 Gennaio 2021 | 15:35

CASERTA

3 arrested for abducting, raping, filming woman

2 men, 1 woman charged with gang rape near Caserta

3 arrested for abducting, raping, filming woman

CASERTA, JAN 25 - Italian police on Monday arrested two men and a woman on suspicion of abducting and raping a 22-year-old mentally handicapped woman near Caserta and filming what they did to her. Police said the three beat their alleged victim with a stick and gang-raped her while filming the violence. The alleged victim's father called in the police after his daughter went missing from the family home. Police in Santa Maria Capua Vetere said the case was a cross between stalking,revenge porn and sexual abuse. The alleged rape took place at Maddaloni. (ANSA).

