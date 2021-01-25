Man, 19, arrested in death of girlfriend, 17

7 of 10 Italians miss pre-COVID routine - survey
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Covid in Puglia, altri 14 decessi e 954 nuovi casi ma con meno test effettuati (11%): 3mila morti dall'indizio pandemia. Due focolai nel Foggiano: 24 positivi
Rotondella, uomo ucciso a coltellate: è un ingegnere di 46 anni. Gravemente ferito netturbino 45enne
PALERMO
25 Gennaio 2021
PALERMO, JAN 25 - A 19-year-old Sicilian man was arrested Monday on suspicion of murdering his 17-year-old girlfriend near Palermo at the weekend. The man, Pietro Morreale, on Sunday morning went to police and led them to the scene of the crime, a gully in the countryside near Caccamo, where they found Roberta Siragusa's partially burnt body. Police said they were considering arresting Morreale, who was not exercising his right to remain silent. They said he was the main suspect in Siragusa's death. Before refusing to speak, Morreale had protested his innocence. He has been charged with murder and concealing a cadaver. Siragus'as body has been taken to a morgue in Palermo where an autopsy will be carried out in the coming days, judicial sources said. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su