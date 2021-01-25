Man, 19, arrested in death of girlfriend, 17

PALERMO, JAN 25 - A 19-year-old Sicilian man was arrested Monday on suspicion of murdering his 17-year-old girlfriend near Palermo at the weekend. The man, Pietro Morreale, on Sunday morning went to police and led them to the scene of the crime, a gully in the countryside near Caccamo, where they found Roberta Siragusa's partially burnt body. Police said they were considering arresting Morreale, who was not exercising his right to remain silent. They said he was the main suspect in Siragusa's death. Before refusing to speak, Morreale had protested his innocence. He has been charged with murder and concealing a cadaver. Siragus'as body has been taken to a morgue in Palermo where an autopsy will be carried out in the coming days, judicial sources said. (ANSA).