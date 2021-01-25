COVID outbreak in care home, 40 positive, 4 dead

7 of 10 Italians miss pre-COVID routine - survey
ROME
25 Gennaio 2021
ROME, JAN 25 - An outbreak of COVID-19 in a care home near Rome has left around 40 residents positive and four dead, sources said Monday. The cluster at the home at Grottaferrata was discovered over the weekend after guests were given COVID swabs on January 14. About 10 health operators are also positive including five nuns. Italian care homes have seen some of the worst outbreaks of the virus. Probes are ongoing into the high number of COVID deaths in homes, especially in the north of Italy at the outset of the pandemic. (ANSA).
