ROME
7 of 10 Italians miss pre-COVID routine - survey

PALERMO
Man, 19, arrested in death of girlfriend, 17

ROME
Mattarella demands Egypt response on Regeni anniversary

MILAN
ER doctor arrested for giving lethal drugs to 2 patients

ROME

ROME
COVID outbreak in care home, 40 positive, 4 dead

SAVONA
3 care home staff arrested for mistreating clients

ROME
Soccer: Juve gain ground as Milan, Inter falter

ROME
Conte studies moves before new showdown in parliament

ROME
COVID: Italy focusing on giving 2nd vaccine doses

ROME
Mattarella demands response from Egypt on Regeni anniversary

Auteri incontentabile: «Dobbiamo migliorare»

Barinel Barese
Conversano, scempio in gravina: i bracconieri fanno strage di alberi

LecceL'iniziativa
«Io Posso»: il progetto solidale salentino compie 6 anni e festeggia con una tombolata social

FoggiaIl caso
Foggia, ore d'ansia per un 29enne scomparso: l'appello sui social

PotenzaNel lagonegrese
In 9 col reddito di cittadinanza senza averne diritto: denunce nel Potentino, giocavano anche d'azzardo

Tarantonel Tarantino
Massafra, in 4 aggrediscono e rapinano un 21enne: arrestati braccianti

Materanel Materano
Marconia, sorpresa a spacciare cocaina e hashish in casa: arrestata 65enne

Covid news h 24Emergenza contagi
Ceglie Messapica, focolaio Covid in un scuola media con 18 positivi: 13 studenti e 5 docenti

Batviabilità
Andria, lavori infiniti sulla Sp 231 aumentano disagi e pericoli

Covid in Puglia, meno di mille nuovi casi (954) ma in calo i test effettuati (11%): registrati altri 14 decessi

Previsioni meteo della settimana

Agguato a Rotondella, uomo ucciso a coltellate: gravemente ferito un altro

Marò, l’India non molla ancora: oltre un milione per chiudere il caso

Un tarantino ai vertici dei servizi segreti, nominato da Conte l'ammiraglio Massagli

ROME

Third-placed Roma recover from tough week to beat Spezia

ROME, JAN 25 - Champions Juventus gained ground in the Serie A title race by beating Bologna 2-0 at home on Sunday after leaders AC Milan and second-placed Inter dropped points on Saturday. Milan were thumped 3-0 at home by Atalanta but Inter missed the chance to pull level at the top of the table as they were held to goalless draw at Udinese. Milan have 43 points at the season's half-way mark, while Inter have 41 and Juve are fourth with 36 points and a game in hand. Third-placed AS Roma recovered from a tough week in which they were dumped out of the Italian Cup and lost the Rome derby to Lazio to beat Spezia 4-3 on Saturday. Spezia were the same team that beat 4-2 Roma in last week's Cup tie, although Roma would not have progressed even if they had won as blunder saw them make six substitutions, one more than the maximum allowed. Roma have 37 points from 19 games. (ANSA).

