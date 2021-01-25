COVID: League governors want restrictions system revamped

Lunedì 25 Gennaio 2021 | 13:48

ROME, JAN 25 - Italy's governors belonging to the right-wing League party on Monday made a joint appeal for the way regions are classified in the tiered system of COVID-19-linked restrictions to be "immediately revised". The appeal comes after a mistake led to Lombardy last week being classified as a red zone, the highest level in the system of restrictions. The region said the Higher Health Institute (ISS) got the call wrong but the ISS said its assessment was made on the basis of data sent by Lombardy that it subsequently corrected. All restaurants and bars are closed, except for takeaways and home deliveries, in red zones and all non-essential shops are closed too. In medium-high risk orange zones, shops can do business but restaurants and bars must stay closed. In moderate risk yellow zones, on the other hand, shops are open and so are bars and restaurants until 6pm. Lombardy went back to being an orange zone on Sunday. The appeal by the League governors said the system needs to be revised to "face a serious situation with greater serenity". "The government cannot duck out of responsibility with every problem and blame the regions," it added. The appeal was signed by Massimiliano Fedriga (Friuli Venezia Giulia), Attilio Fontana (Lombardy), Chtistian Solinas (Sardinia), Nino Spirli (Calabria), Donatella Tesei (Umbria) and Luca Zaia (Veneto). (ANSA).

