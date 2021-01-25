Lunedì 25 Gennaio 2021 | 13:48

7 of 10 Italians miss pre-COVID routine - survey

 
Man, 19, arrested in death of girlfriend, 17

 
Mattarella demands Egypt response on Regeni anniversary

 
ER doctor arrested for giving lethal drugs to 2 patients

 
COVID: League governors want restrictions system revamped

 
COVID outbreak in care home, 40 positive, 4 dead

 
3 care home staff arrested for mistreating clients

 
Soccer: Juve gain ground as Milan, Inter falter

 
Conte studies moves before new showdown in parliament

 
COVID: Italy focusing on giving 2nd vaccine doses

 
Mattarella demands response from Egypt on Regeni anniversary

 

Auteri incontentabile: «Dobbiamo migliorare»

 

Conversano, scempio in gravina: i bracconieri fanno strage di alberi

 
«Io Posso»: il progetto solidale salentino compie 6 anni e festeggia con una tombolata social

 
Foggia, ore d'ansia per un 29enne scomparso: l'appello sui social

 
In 9 col reddito di cittadinanza senza averne diritto: denunce nel Potentino, giocavano anche d'azzardo

 
Massafra, in 4 aggrediscono e rapinano un 21enne: arrestati braccianti

 
Marconia, sorpresa a spacciare cocaina e hashish in casa: arrestata 65enne

 
Ceglie Messapica, focolaio Covid in un scuola media con 18 positivi: 13 studenti e 5 docenti

 
Andria, lavori infiniti sulla Sp 231 aumentano disagi e pericoli

 

Govt's future remains uncertain

Conte studies moves before new showdown in parliament

ROME, JAN 25 - Premier Giuseppe Conte was studying his next moves on Monday with the future of his coalition government still highly uncertain. The executive won two confidence votes in parliament last week after ex-premier Matteo Renzi's Italia Viva (IV) party triggered a crisis by withdrawing its support. But it failed to muster an absolute majority in the Senate. The centre-right opposition has called for Conte to quit and new elections to be held as the government does not have a working majority in the Upper House. Attempts to bring in so-called 'responsible' or 'constructor' lawmakers to support the government and make up for the loss of IV seem to have been fruitless so far. The government is set for a new showdown in the Senate with a vote on report by Justice Minister Alfonso Bonafede later this week. Conte has so far resisted pressure to hand in his resignation to President Sergio Mattarella and seek a mandate to try and form what would be his third government with a new alliance. There has been speculation that IV could come back into the ruling alliance if this were to happen, even though the two senior partners in the current coalition, the 5-Star Movement (M5S) and the centre-left Democratic Party (PD), had ruled out reopening the door to Renzi's group. IV sources said the party was ready to abstain in the justice report vote, as it did in last week's confidence votes, but only if gets a "signal". Furthermore, the PD and the M5S seem less categorical about standing by Conte at all costs. Indeed, one option would be for a new government to be formed under a different premier with the support of Silvio Berlusconi's centre-right Forza Italia (FI) party to make sure the government's COVID-19 Recovery Plan is delivered. The government is set to hold talks with business representatives on Monday to discuss the plan on how to use over 200 billion euros Italy will get in grants and low-interest loans from the EU Recovery Fund. (ANSA).

