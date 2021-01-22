Eleven doctors probed over death of Ruby-trial witness (3)

ROME, JAN 22 - Eleven doctors working at a hospital in the province of Milan have been put under investigation in relation to the death of Imane Fadil, a key witnesses in the 'Ruby' trials against former premier Silvio Berlusconi. The 34-year-old Moroccan model, who was a witness regarding allegations Berlusconi paid an underage prostitute and sought to influence court evidence regarding the so-called 'bunga bunga' parties at his home, died in March 2019 after over a month of agony at the Humanitas hospital in Rozzano. Putting the doctors under investigation is necessary for court-appointed experts to be able to draft reports into whether there was a connection between the woman's death and the medics' conduct. Fadil died of aplastic anemia. (ANSA).