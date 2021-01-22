COVID-19: 13,633 new cases and 472 deaths in 24 hours

ROME, JAN 22 - The health ministry said Friday that Italy has registered 13,633 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. It said 472 COVID-19 sufferers had died here in that time, taking the nation's coronavirus death toll up to 84,674. Italy has recorded 2,441,854 cases of the virus, including the deceased, the recovered and the currently infected. Just over half a million people, 502,053, are currently known to be positive for COVID-19 in Italy (ANSA).