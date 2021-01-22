Bond spread up, Milan bourse down

ROME, JAN 22 - Italy's bond spread rose and the Milan stock exchange registered big losses on Friday amid uncertainty about the future of Premier Giuseppe Conte's government and concern about the difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The spread between Italy's 10-year BTP bond and the German Bund went over 124.5 basis points for the first time since November, up from 118 points on Thursday. The Milan bourse's FTSE Mib index was down by 1.7% with less than two hours to go before the end of the day's trading. (ANSA).