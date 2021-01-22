COVID: Rt down, less risk of uncontrolled epidemic - ISS

ROME, JAN 22 - The COVID-19 Rt reproduction number dropped to 0.97 in Italy in the period between December 30 and January 12 after five weeks of growth, according to the draft of the latest weekly coronavirus monitoring report by the health ministry and the Higher Health Institute (ISS). The report said there was a "decrease in the risk of an uncontrolled and unmanageable epidemic in the country principally due to a decrease in the probability of SARS-CoV-2 transmission". But it also said that pressure on health services remained high. It said the proportion of intensive-care beds occupied by COVID-19 patients remained above the critical 30% threshold in 12 regions/autonomous provinces. The proportion for the nation as a whole, however, has dropped below 30%, it said. (ANSA).