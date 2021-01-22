Venerdì 22 Gennaio 2021 | 15:52

ROME
COVID: Rt down, less risk of uncontrolled epidemic - ISS

ROME
Expansive policies until growth returns - Gualtieri

ROME
Alleged white supremacist arrested on terrorism charges

ROME
Can't work with this parl'mt, centre right tell Mattarella

ROME
COVID: 14,078 new cases, 521 new deaths

ROME
No fear of snap election says Di Maio

VATICAN CITY
Ex-IOR head found guilty in property sale

PALERMO
Girl, 10, brain dead after taking TikTok Blackout Challenge

ROME
High court quashes Contrada damages verdict

FLORENCE
Uffizi Gallery reopens

ROME
COVID: Pfizer vaccine supplies back to 100% next week

Auteri e la C infuocata del Bari: «Volevo proteggere il gruppo»

FoggiaIl virus
Lucera, 11 positivi al Covid nel reparto di Medicina del Lastaria

TarantoLa decisione
Mittal, stabilizzazione oraria per 200 lavoratori dell'indotto. Tar: chiusura nastri in quota al 31 gennaio

HomeI dati
Allarme Xylella, altre 93 piante infette tra Taranto, Brindisi, Cisternino e Ostuni: «È inarrestabile»

LecceLa convenzione
Lecce, nasce il 'Parco della Giustizia' su terreno confiscato alla mafia

PotenzaIl caso
Potenza, crolla pezzo di solaio di un appartamento: 60enne ferita

Barinel Barese
Modugno, 51enne si sente male in casa: cane abbaia a lungo e allerta i vicini: è salva

MateraNel Materano
Mafia, sequestrati beni a capoclan lucano: case, mezzi e contanti

BatNella Bat
Droga, condanne definitive per sette trafficanti di Andria

Previsioni meteo della settimana

Molfetta, 42enne guarita dal Covid: «Si è presentato con un mal di schiena»

Coronavirus, in Puglia 1275 casi su 11mila test (11%) e 26 decessi. Boom di guariti, +1500 in 24 ore

Stellantis, Tavares è arrivato a Melfi: con lui c'è John Elkann

Blitz contro il narcotraffico tra Puglia e Basilicata: 7 arresti e 21 fermi

Minister says ending COVID support too early would be mistake

ROME, JAN 22 - Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri has said that the government will continue with expansive economy policies until growth returns following the COVID-19 pandemic. "We are convinced of the importance of continuing expansive fiscal and monetary policies until we have got back on a path of consolidated growth," Gualtieri told financial daily Il Sole 24 Ore. The minister talked about the Italian presidency of the G20, saying the priorities would include health and the Green Deal. He said withdrawing COVID-19-related support measures too early would be "a serious mistake". "It will be necessary to direct budget policy towards boosting investment," he said. "We cannot and do not want to make do with a return to normality". (ANSA).

