Expansive policies until growth returns - Gualtieri

ROME, JAN 22 - Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri has said that the government will continue with expansive economy policies until growth returns following the COVID-19 pandemic. "We are convinced of the importance of continuing expansive fiscal and monetary policies until we have got back on a path of consolidated growth," Gualtieri told financial daily Il Sole 24 Ore. The minister talked about the Italian presidency of the G20, saying the priorities would include health and the Green Deal. He said withdrawing COVID-19-related support measures too early would be "a serious mistake". "It will be necessary to direct budget policy towards boosting investment," he said. "We cannot and do not want to make do with a return to normality". (ANSA).