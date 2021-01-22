Venerdì 22 Gennaio 2021 | 13:08

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Alleged white supremacist arrested on terrorism charges

Alleged white supremacist arrested on terrorism charges

 
ROME
Can't work with this parl'mt, centre right tell Mattarella

Can't work with this parl'mt, centre right tell Mattarella

 
ROME
COVID: 14,078 new cases, 521 new deaths

COVID: 14,078 new cases, 521 new deaths

 
ROME
No fear of snap election says Di Maio

No fear of snap election says Di Maio

 
VATICAN CITY
Ex-IOR head found guilty in property sale

Ex-IOR head found guilty in property sale

 
PALERMO
Girl, 10, brain dead after taking TikTok Blackout Challenge

Girl, 10, brain dead after taking TikTok Blackout Challenge

 
ROME
High court quashes Contrada damages verdict

High court quashes Contrada damages verdict

 
FLORENCE
Uffizi Gallery reopens

Uffizi Gallery reopens

 
ROME
COVID: Pfizer vaccine supplies back to 100% next week

COVID: Pfizer vaccine supplies back to 100% next week

 
MILAN
'Turf war sparked mass youth street fight in Gallarate'

'Turf war sparked mass youth street fight in Gallarate'

 
TRENTO
Jail inmate attacks female guard, tries to kiss her

Jail inmate attacks female guard, tries to kiss her

 

Il Biancorosso

Biancorossi
Auteri e la C infuocata del Bari: «Volevo proteggere il gruppo»

Auteri e la C infuocata del Bari: «Volevo proteggere il gruppo»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

PotenzaIl caso
Potenza, crolla pezzo di solaio di un appartamento: 60enne ferita

Potenza, crolla pezzo di solaio di un appartamento: 60enne ferita VD

 
LecceL'iniziativa
«Back to school»: a Lecce l'evento in streaming con i ministri Azzolina e Spadafora

«Back to school»: a Lecce l'evento in streaming con i ministri Azzolina e Spadafora

 
Barinel Barese
Modugno, 51enne si sente male in casa: cane abbaia a lungo e allerta i vicini: è salva

Modugno, 51enne si sente male in casa, cane abbaia a lungo e allerta i vicini: è salva

 
MateraNel Materano
Mafia, sequestrati beni a capoclan lucano: case, mezzi e contanti

Mafia, sequestrati beni a capoclan lucano: case, mezzi e contanti

 
FoggiaIl caso
Foggia: «Ho fatto il tampone, ma forse non è il mio»

Foggia: «Ho fatto il tampone, ma forse non è il mio»

 
Brindisimaltrattamenti in famiglia
Ostuni, distrugge i mobili di casa e minaccia di morte madre e moglie: arrestato 45enne violento

Ostuni, distrugge i mobili di casa e minaccia di morte madre e moglie: arrestato 45enne violento

 
Tarantoil progetto
Taranto, piantine antinquinanti nelle scuole: al via «La Natura entra in classe»

Taranto, piantine antinquinanti nelle scuole: al via «La Natura entra in classe»

 
BatNella Bat
Droga, condanne definitive per sette trafficanti di Andria

Droga, condanne definitive per sette trafficanti di Andria

 

i più letti

Previsioni meteo della settimana

Previsioni meteo della settimana

Molfetta, 42enne guarita dal Covid: «Si è presentato con un mal di schiena»

Molfetta, 42enne guarita dal Covid: «Si è presentato con un mal di schiena»

Coronavirus, in Puglia 1275 casi su 11mila test (11%) e 26 decessi. Boom di guariti, +1500 in 24 ore

Covid, in Puglia 1275 casi su 11mila test (11%) e 26 decessi. Boom di guariti (+1500). 110 positivi in Rssa a Bitonto

Stellantis, Tavares è arrivato a Melfi: con lui c'è John Elkann

Stellantis, Tavares è arrivato a Melfi: con lui c'è John Elkann

Taranto, ruba creme in una farmacia e tenta la fuga: ladro seriale arrestato

Taranto, ruba creme in una farmacia e tenta la fuga: ladro seriale arrestato

ROME

Alleged white supremacist arrested on terrorism charges

Suspect accused of instigating race-hate violence

Alleged white supremacist arrested on terrorism charges

ROME, JAN 22 - Italian police said Friday that they had arrested a 22-year-old from the northern city of Savona for allegedly forming a white supremacist criminal association to carry out acts of terrorism. He is also accused of spreading white supremacist propaganda and of instigating people to commit crimes for reasons of racial discrimination, aggravated by historical negationism. Police also searched the homes of 12 peple linked to the 22-year-old in Genoa, Turin, Cagliari, Forlì-Cesena, Palermo, Perugia, Bologna and Cuneo. The man was allegedly inspired by American white supremacist group the AtomWaffen Division and the Nazi Waffen-SS. He allegedly set up chat groups in which he instigated violence against Jews. Investigtors said he wrote and distributed via the Internet Neo-Nazi and Anti-Semitic documents in which he called for a violent revolution against "the State occupied by Zionists" and the physical elimination of Jewish people. Speaking on the Internet and in web chats, he allegedly said he wanted to commit atrocities like the massacres staged in Utoya in Norway in 2011 and in Christchurch New Zealand in 2019. In the conversations, he also allegedly called on people to commit school massacres and the mass murder of "race traitors", sacrificing their own lives if necessary. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU
Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it