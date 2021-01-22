Alleged white supremacist arrested on terrorism charges

ROME, JAN 22 - Italian police said Friday that they had arrested a 22-year-old from the northern city of Savona for allegedly forming a white supremacist criminal association to carry out acts of terrorism. He is also accused of spreading white supremacist propaganda and of instigating people to commit crimes for reasons of racial discrimination, aggravated by historical negationism. Police also searched the homes of 12 peple linked to the 22-year-old in Genoa, Turin, Cagliari, Forlì-Cesena, Palermo, Perugia, Bologna and Cuneo. The man was allegedly inspired by American white supremacist group the AtomWaffen Division and the Nazi Waffen-SS. He allegedly set up chat groups in which he instigated violence against Jews. Investigtors said he wrote and distributed via the Internet Neo-Nazi and Anti-Semitic documents in which he called for a violent revolution against "the State occupied by Zionists" and the physical elimination of Jewish people. Speaking on the Internet and in web chats, he allegedly said he wanted to commit atrocities like the massacres staged in Utoya in Norway in 2011 and in Christchurch New Zealand in 2019. In the conversations, he also allegedly called on people to commit school massacres and the mass murder of "race traitors", sacrificing their own lives if necessary. (ANSA).