ROME
Can't work with this parl'mt, centre right tell Mattarella

ROME
COVID: 14,078 new cases, 521 new deaths

ROME
No fear of snap election says Di Maio

VATICAN CITY
Ex-IOR head found guilty in property sale

PALERMO
Girl, 10, brain dead after taking TikTok Blackout Challenge

ROME
High court quashes Contrada damages verdict

FLORENCE
Uffizi Gallery reopens

ROME
COVID: Pfizer vaccine supplies back to 100% next week

MILAN
'Turf war sparked mass youth street fight in Gallarate'

TRENTO
Jail inmate attacks female guard, tries to kiss her

ROME
COVID-19 outbreak at Turin hospital

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari, ufficializzati due nuovi ingaggi: Rolando e Sarzi Puttini

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariEmergenza contagi
Bitonto, focolaio Covid a Villa Giovanni XXIII: 110 positivi tra anziani e operatori

Potenzaeconomia
Tavares in Basilicata, riconosciuta centralità dello stabilimenti di Melfi nel nuovo gruppo Stellantis

Tarantoil progetto
Taranto, piantine antinquinanti nelle scuole: al via «La Natura entra in classe»

FoggiaL'accaduto
Foggia, fuggono con macchina rubata, ma fanno incidente e scappano sfondando il parabrezza

BrindisiL'intervista
Gli antifascisti e i comunisti nella provincia di Brindisi: processi, confino, democrazia

BatNella Bat
Droga, condanne definitive per sette trafficanti di Andria

MateraIl caso
Incendia auto per dissidi lavorativi con la proprietaria: denunciata 41enne a Matera

LecceLe dichiarazioni
Fidanzati uccisi a Lecce, il killer: «Se fossi libero avrei di nuovo l'impulso di uccidere»

ROME

COVID: 14,078 new cases, 521 new deaths

Death toll climbs above 84,000

ROME, JAN 21 - There have been 14,078 new COVID-19 cases, and 521 new deaths, in Italy in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said Thursday. That compares with 13,571 new COVID-19 positives, and 524 victims, on Wednesday. The case tally since the start of the pandemic is now 2,422,728. The death toll is 84,202. Some 267,567 COVID tests have been carried out in the last 24 hours, compared to 279,762 Wednesday. The positivity rate is 5.2%, up from 4.9% Wednesday. Intensive care cases are down 43 and hospital admissions down 424. The currently positive are 516,568, down 6,985 on Wednesday. The discharged and recover since he start of the pandemic are now 1,827,451, up 20,519. (ANSA).

