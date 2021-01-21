COVID: 14,078 new cases, 521 new deaths

ROME, JAN 21 - There have been 14,078 new COVID-19 cases, and 521 new deaths, in Italy in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said Thursday. That compares with 13,571 new COVID-19 positives, and 524 victims, on Wednesday. The case tally since the start of the pandemic is now 2,422,728. The death toll is 84,202. Some 267,567 COVID tests have been carried out in the last 24 hours, compared to 279,762 Wednesday. The positivity rate is 5.2%, up from 4.9% Wednesday. Intensive care cases are down 43 and hospital admissions down 424. The currently positive are 516,568, down 6,985 on Wednesday. The discharged and recover since he start of the pandemic are now 1,827,451, up 20,519. (ANSA).