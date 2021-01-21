Ex-IOR head found guilty in property sale

Can't work with this parl'mt, centre right tell Mattarella
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Covid Puglia, più di mille nuovi casi su oltre 12mila tamponi e altri 25 decessi.
Lunedì in arrivo 27mila vaccini Pfizer
Scuola Puglia, da febbraio operativi i Toss: team operatori sanitari ogni 1500 alunni. Regione: «Potenziato trasporto»
VATICAN CITY
21 Gennaio 2021
VATICAN CITY, JAN 21 - The former head of the Vatican Bank IOR, Angelo Caloia, was found guilty of money laundering and embezzlement over the sale of IOR property by a Vatican court on Thursday. Two lawyer brothers, Gabriele and Lamberto Liuzzo, were also found guilty in the case. Caloia and Gabriele Liuzzo were sentenced to eight years and 11 months in a Vatican jail, while Lamberto got five years and two months since he was only found guilty of money laundering and not embezzlement too. The three men were permanently banned from public office. The first two were also sentenced to pay a fine of 12,00 euros, while the latter was fined 8,000 euros. IOR, whose acronym stands for Istituto per le Opere Religiose or Institute for Religious Works, was awarded damages of around 23 million euros. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su