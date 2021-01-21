Giovedì 21 Gennaio 2021 | 19:02

ROME
Can't work with this parl'mt, centre right tell Mattarella

ROME
COVID: 14,078 new cases, 521 new deaths

ROME
No fear of snap election says Di Maio

VATICAN CITY
Ex-IOR head found guilty in property sale

PALERMO
Girl, 10, brain dead after taking TikTok Blackout Challenge

ROME
High court quashes Contrada damages verdict

FLORENCE
Uffizi Gallery reopens

ROME
COVID: Pfizer vaccine supplies back to 100% next week

MILAN
'Turf war sparked mass youth street fight in Gallarate'

TRENTO
Jail inmate attacks female guard, tries to kiss her

ROME
COVID-19 outbreak at Turin hospital

Serie C
BariEmergenza contagi
Bitonto, focolaio Covid a Villa Giovanni XXIII: 110 positivi tra anziani e operatori

Potenzaeconomia
Tavares in Basilicata, riconosciuta centralità dello stabilimenti di Melfi nel nuovo gruppo Stellantis

Tarantoil progetto
Taranto, piantine antinquinanti nelle scuole: al via «La Natura entra in classe»

FoggiaL'accaduto
Foggia, fuggono con macchina rubata, ma fanno incidente e scappano sfondando il parabrezza

BrindisiL'intervista
Gli antifascisti e i comunisti nella provincia di Brindisi: processi, confino, democrazia

BatNella Bat
Droga, condanne definitive per sette trafficanti di Andria

MateraIl caso
Incendia auto per dissidi lavorativi con la proprietaria: denunciata 41enne a Matera

LecceLe dichiarazioni
Fidanzati uccisi a Lecce, il killer: «Se fossi libero avrei di nuovo l'impulso di uccidere»

Previsioni meteo della settimana

Covind in Puglia, più di mille nuovi casi su oltre 12mila tamponi e altri 25 decessi: sale indice positività (10, 09%)

Scuola Puglia, da febbraio operativi i Toss: team operatori sanitari ogni 1500 alunni. Regione: «Potenziato trasporto pubblico»

Molfetta, 42enne guarita dal Covid: «Si è presentato con un mal di schiena»

Andria, addio a Gianna: muore sola in casa a 49 anni il travestito vittima di insulti

VATICAN CITY

Ex-IOR head found guilty in property sale

Angelo Caloia gets 8 yrs 11 mts for embezzlement and laundering

VATICAN CITY, JAN 21 - The former head of the Vatican Bank IOR, Angelo Caloia, was found guilty of money laundering and embezzlement over the sale of IOR property by a Vatican court on Thursday. Two lawyer brothers, Gabriele and Lamberto Liuzzo, were also found guilty in the case. Caloia and Gabriele Liuzzo were sentenced to eight years and 11 months in a Vatican jail, while Lamberto got five years and two months since he was only found guilty of money laundering and not embezzlement too. The three men were permanently banned from public office. The first two were also sentenced to pay a fine of 12,00 euros, while the latter was fined 8,000 euros. IOR, whose acronym stands for Istituto per le Opere Religiose or Institute for Religious Works, was awarded damages of around 23 million euros. (ANSA).

