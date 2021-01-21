Girl, 10, brain dead after taking TikTok Blackout Challenge

PALERMO, JAN 21 - A 10-year-old Italian girl was declared brain dead by a Palermo hospital Thursday after taking the Blackout Challenge on TikTok. Her parents have OK'd donating the organs of the girl, who tied a belt around her throat to self-asphyxiate in the challenge on the popular social-media platform. She arrived at the hospital in cardiac arrest. Doctors said they did all they could to try and save her but she was too far gone. The Blackout Challenge, and a milder variant called the Passout Challenge, have been circulating on TikTok over the last year. Experts have warned of the risks associated with the challenges, including fainting, seizures, brain damage, and even death. (ANSA).