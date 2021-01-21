Giovedì 21 Gennaio 2021 | 17:21

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

PALERMO
Girl, 10, brain dead after taking TikTok Blackout Challenge

Girl, 10, brain dead after taking TikTok Blackout Challenge

 
ROME
High court quashes Contrada damages verdict

High court quashes Contrada damages verdict

 
FLORENCE
Uffizi Gallery reopens

Uffizi Gallery reopens

 
ROME
COVID: Pfizer vaccine supplies back to 100% next week

COVID: Pfizer vaccine supplies back to 100% next week

 
MILAN
'Turf war sparked mass youth street fight in Gallarate'

'Turf war sparked mass youth street fight in Gallarate'

 
TRENTO
Jail inmate attacks female guard, tries to kiss her

Jail inmate attacks female guard, tries to kiss her

 
ROME
COVID-19 outbreak at Turin hospital

COVID-19 outbreak at Turin hospital

 
ROME
Recovery Fund: Italy must give reform details - Gentiloni

Recovery Fund: Italy must give reform details - Gentiloni

 
ROME
US rejoining Paris accords fantastic news - Conte

US rejoining Paris accords fantastic news - Conte

 
VATICAN CITY
Partisan priest who denounced WWII atrocity to be beatified

Partisan priest who denounced WWII atrocity to be beatified

 
VATICAN CITY
Down syndrome discoverer takes step towards sainthood

Down syndrome discoverer takes step towards sainthood

 

Il Biancorosso

Biancorossi
Le grandi manovre del Bari: c’è anche Bellomo nella lista

Le grandi manovre del Bari: c’è anche Bellomo nella lista

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Bariemergenza coronavirus
Covid a Bari, 4mila in isolamento: 33% hanno età tra i 40 e i 60 anni

Covid a Bari, 4mila in isolamento: 33% hanno età tra i 40 e i 60 anni

 
Potenzaeconomia
Tavares in Basilicata, riconosciuta centralità dello stabilimenti di Melfi nel nuovo gruppo Stellantis

Tavares (Stellantis) in Basilicata: confermati investimenti e posti di lavoro. Riconosciuta centralità stabilimento Melfi

 
Tarantoil progetto
Taranto, piantine antinquinanti nelle scuole: al via «La Natura entra in classe»

Taranto, piantine antinquinanti nelle scuole: al via «La Natura entra in classe»

 
FoggiaL'accaduto
Foggia, fuggono con macchina rubata, ma fanno incidente e scappano sfondando il parabrezza

Foggia, fuggono con macchina rubata, ma fanno incidente e scappano sfondando il parabrezza

 
BrindisiL'intervista
Gli antifascisti e i comunisti nella provincia di Brindisi: processi, confino, democrazia

Gli antifascisti e i comunisti nella provincia di Brindisi: processi, confino, democrazia

 
BatNella Bat
Droga, condanne definitive per sette trafficanti di Andria

Droga, condanne definitive per sette trafficanti di Andria

 
MateraIl caso
Incendia auto per dissidi lavorativi con la proprietaria: denunciata 41enne a Matera

Incendia auto per dissidi lavorativi con la proprietaria: denunciata 41enne a Matera

 
LecceLe dichiarazioni
Fidanzati uccisi a Lecce, il killer: «Se fossi libero avrei di nuovo l'impulso di uccidere»

Fidanzati uccisi a Lecce, il killer: «Se fossi libero avrei di nuovo l'impulso di uccidere»

 

i più letti

Previsioni meteo della settimana

Previsioni meteo della settimana

Covind in Puglia, più di mille nuovi casi su oltre 12mila tamponi e altri 25 decessi: sale indice positività (10, 09%)

Covid Puglia, più di mille nuovi casi su oltre 12mila tamponi e altri 25 decessi.
Lunedì in arrivo 27mila vaccini Pfizer

Scuola Puglia, da febbraio operativi i Toss: team operatori sanitari ogni 1500 alunni. Regione: «Potenziato trasporto pubblico»

Scuola Puglia, da febbraio operativi i Toss: team operatori sanitari ogni 1500 alunni. Regione: «Potenziato trasporto»

Molfetta, 42enne guarita dal Covid: «Si è presentato con un mal di schiena»

Molfetta, 42enne guarita dal Covid: «Si è presentato con un mal di schiena»

Andria, addio a Gianna: muore sola in casa a 49 anni il travestito vittima di insulti

Andria, addio a Gianna: muore sola in casa a 49 anni una transessuale vittima di insulti

PALERMO

Girl, 10, brain dead after taking TikTok Blackout Challenge

Tied belt around neck in extreme choking test on social media

Girl, 10, brain dead after taking TikTok Blackout Challenge

PALERMO, JAN 21 - A 10-year-old Italian girl was declared brain dead by a Palermo hospital Thursday after taking the Blackout Challenge on TikTok. Her parents have OK'd donating the organs of the girl, who tied a belt around her throat to self-asphyxiate in the challenge on the popular social-media platform. She arrived at the hospital in cardiac arrest. Doctors said they did all they could to try and save her but she was too far gone. The Blackout Challenge, and a milder variant called the Passout Challenge, have been circulating on TikTok over the last year. Experts have warned of the risks associated with the challenges, including fainting, seizures, brain damage, and even death. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU
Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it