Girl, 10, brain dead after taking TikTok Blackout Challenge

ROME
High court quashes Contrada damages verdict

FLORENCE
Uffizi Gallery reopens

ROME
COVID: Pfizer vaccine supplies back to 100% next week

MILAN
'Turf war sparked mass youth street fight in Gallarate'

TRENTO
Jail inmate attacks female guard, tries to kiss her

ROME
COVID-19 outbreak at Turin hospital

ROME
Recovery Fund: Italy must give reform details - Gentiloni

ROME
US rejoining Paris accords fantastic news - Conte

VATICAN CITY
Partisan priest who denounced WWII atrocity to be beatified

VATICAN CITY
Down syndrome discoverer takes step towards sainthood

Le grandi manovre del Bari: c’è anche Bellomo nella lista

Bariemergenza coronavirus
Covid a Bari, 4mila in isolamento: 33% hanno età tra i 40 e i 60 anni

Potenzaeconomia
Tavares in Basilicata, riconosciuta centralità dello stabilimenti di Melfi nel nuovo gruppo Stellantis

Tarantoil progetto
Taranto, piantine antinquinanti nelle scuole: al via «La Natura entra in classe»

FoggiaL'accaduto
Foggia, fuggono con macchina rubata, ma fanno incidente e scappano sfondando il parabrezza

BrindisiL'intervista
Gli antifascisti e i comunisti nella provincia di Brindisi: processi, confino, democrazia

BatNella Bat
Droga, condanne definitive per sette trafficanti di Andria

MateraIl caso
Incendia auto per dissidi lavorativi con la proprietaria: denunciata 41enne a Matera

LecceLe dichiarazioni
Fidanzati uccisi a Lecce, il killer: «Se fossi libero avrei di nuovo l'impulso di uccidere»

Previsioni meteo della settimana

Covind in Puglia, più di mille nuovi casi su oltre 12mila tamponi e altri 25 decessi: sale indice positività (10, 09%)

Lunedì in arrivo 27mila vaccini Pfizer

Scuola Puglia, da febbraio operativi i Toss: team operatori sanitari ogni 1500 alunni. Regione: «Potenziato trasporto pubblico»

Molfetta, 42enne guarita dal Covid: «Si è presentato con un mal di schiena»

Andria, addio a Gianna: muore sola in casa a 49 anni il travestito vittima di insulti

FLORENCE

Come and play truant here, director Schmidt tells students

Uffizi Gallery reopens

FLORENCE, JAN 21 - Florence's iconic Uffizi Gallery reopened on Thursday after a 77-day COVID-linked closure. "If you want to play truant," Director Eike Schmidt appealed to students using a Florentine dialect phrase, "fare forca", "then come and do it here". Visitors to the Uffizi, as well as enjoying its matchless Florentine Renaissance collection, will be able to see a masterpiece by Joseph Wright of Derby, loaned by the National Gallery in London, 'An Experiment On A Bird Inserted Into a Pneumatic Pump'. They may also take in the archaeological show 'Empresses, Matrons, Freed Slaves, The Faces And Secrets Of Roman Women'. A tourist guide and a Florentine woman were the first back into the celebrated museum. "It's moving for me to be back in here, it's like coming home," said the guide. The visitor, a 55-year-old woman, said "I came back to see my favourite works, which I hadn't seen for so long". Schmidt said "welcome back to the Uffizi after 77 days, the longest closure since the Second World War. "The crisis is not yet behind us but we have this as a signal, the importance of culture and direct access to culture". Democratic Party Senate Whip Andrea Marcucci said the reopening of the storied Florentine gallery "is one of the few pieces of news that warm your heart in this period and is also a beautiful sign of hope. We'll succeed in getting through this nightmare". (ANSA).

