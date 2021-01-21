COVID: Pfizer vaccine supplies back to 100% next week

ROME, JAN 21 - A European Union spokesperson said Thursday that Pfizer has promised that its supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine to EU countries will return to being 100% what was agreed as of next week. The spokesperson also said that the company has said it will have made up for the recent reductions in deliveries by the middle of February. The cut in supplies has caused big problems for the vaccination campaign in Italy, as well as in other parts of Europe. Regional Affairs Minister Francesco Boccia said this week that the government was considering taking legal action. (ANSA).