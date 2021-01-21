Giovedì 21 Gennaio 2021 | 15:40

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

MILAN
'Turf war sparked mass youth street fight in Gallarate'

'Turf war sparked mass youth street fight in Gallarate'

 
TRENTO
Jail inmate attacks female guard, tries to kiss her

Jail inmate attacks female guard, tries to kiss her

 
ROME
COVID-19 outbreak at Turin hospital

COVID-19 outbreak at Turin hospital

 
ROME
Recovery Fund: Italy must give reform details - Gentiloni

Recovery Fund: Italy must give reform details - Gentiloni

 
ROME
US rejoining Paris accords fantastic news - Conte

US rejoining Paris accords fantastic news - Conte

 
VATICAN CITY
Partisan priest who denounced WWII atrocity to be beatified

Partisan priest who denounced WWII atrocity to be beatified

 
VATICAN CITY
Down syndrome discoverer takes step towards sainthood

Down syndrome discoverer takes step towards sainthood

 
ROME
Italy lost 662,000 jobs between Oct 2019 and Oct 2020

Italy lost 662,000 jobs between Oct 2019 and Oct 2020

 
REGGIO EMILIA
Couple cited for arranging marriage of underage daughter

Couple cited for arranging marriage of underage daughter

 
PALERMO
Girl, 10, critical after taking TikTok Blackout Challenge

Girl, 10, critical after taking TikTok Blackout Challenge

 
ROME
Italy's debt up to 154.2% of GDP - Eurostat

Italy's debt up to 154.2% of GDP - Eurostat

 

Il Biancorosso

Biancorossi
Le grandi manovre del Bari: c’è anche Bellomo nella lista

Le grandi manovre del Bari: c’è anche Bellomo nella lista

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Tarantoil progetto
Taranto, piantine antinquinanti nelle scuole: al via «La Natura entra in classe»

Taranto, piantine antinquinanti nelle scuole: al via «La Natura entra in classe»

 
FoggiaL'accaduto
Foggia, fuggono con macchina rubata, ma fanno incidente e scappano sfondando il parabrezza

Foggia, fuggono con macchina rubata, ma fanno incidente e scappano sfondando il parabrezza

 
BariIl caso
Bari, cartelle pazze? No, dalla Asl 35mila avvisi a caccia dei furbetti del ticket

Bari, cartelle pazze? No, dalla Asl 35mila avvisi a caccia dei furbetti del ticket

 
BrindisiL'intervista
Gli antifascisti e i comunisti nella provincia di Brindisi: processi, confino, democrazia

Gli antifascisti e i comunisti nella provincia di Brindisi: processi, confino, democrazia

 
BatNella Bat
Droga, condanne definitive per sette trafficanti di Andria

Droga, condanne definitive per sette trafficanti di Andria

 
MateraIl caso
Incendia auto per dissidi lavorativi con la proprietaria: denunciata 41enne a Matera

Incendia auto per dissidi lavorativi con la proprietaria: denunciata 41enne a Matera

 
LecceLe dichiarazioni
Fidanzati uccisi a Lecce, il killer: «Se fossi libero avrei di nuovo l'impulso di uccidere»

Fidanzati uccisi a Lecce, il killer: «Se fossi libero avrei di nuovo l'impulso di uccidere»

 
PotenzaL'incidente
Frontale fra due auto nel Potentino, 2 feriti, uno in ospedale in codice rosso

Frontale fra due auto nel Potentino, 2 feriti, uno in ospedale in codice rosso

 

i più letti

Previsioni meteo della settimana

Previsioni meteo della settimana

Covind in Puglia, più di mille nuovi casi su oltre 12mila tamponi e altri 25 decessi: sale indice positività (10, 09%)

Covid Puglia, più di mille nuovi casi su oltre 12mila tamponi e altri 25 decessi.
Lunedì in arrivo 27mila vaccini Pfizer

Scuola Puglia, da febbraio operativi i Toss: team operatori sanitari ogni 1500 alunni. Regione: «Potenziato trasporto pubblico»

Scuola Puglia, da febbraio operativi i Toss: team operatori sanitari ogni 1500 alunni. Regione: «Potenziato trasporto»

Andria, addio a Gianna: muore sola in casa a 49 anni il travestito vittima di insulti

Andria, addio a Gianna: muore sola in casa a 49 anni una transessuale vittima di insulti

Molfetta, 42enne guarita dal Covid: «Si è presentato con un mal di schiena»

Molfetta, 42enne guarita dal Covid: «Si è presentato con un mal di schiena»

MILAN

'Turf war sparked mass youth street fight in Gallarate'

And jealousy over two local girls says daily

'Turf war sparked mass youth street fight in Gallarate'

MILAN, JAN 21 - A turf war and jealousy spurred by a visit to two local girls sparked the street fight in central Gallarate that involved about a hundred youths on January 8, local daily La Prealpina said Thursday. A 14-year-old boy was hurt and a dozen youths cited after the brawl in the town north of Milan. Witnesses cited by La Prealpina said two boys from Malnate went to see two girls from Cassano Magnago near Gallarate after meeting them on social media, sparking the jealousy of two local boys who were interested in them. The four had an initial fight which then led to a showdown in the centre of Gallarate that youths showed up for after being alerted on WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram, the daily said. Youth street fights are becoming ore common in Italy, and there was a deadly one near Rome in September. The most recent big street fight too place in Rome on the night of January 4, and a 29-year-old man was arrested for going and getting a handgun to defend one of the two rival groups. The man, who was caught after a brief chase, was charged with affray, illegally bearing weapons and resisting arrest. The other members of the two groups managed to elude police. Police fired two shots into the air to disperse them after spotting the man with the gun. The fight took place in the eastern Centocelle district of the Italian capital. Last month several youths, some with criminal records and some minors, were identified after a mass street fight involving hundreds of young people on Rome's Pincian Hill on a Saturday night. The dust-up, which featured gangs of youths without face masks or with their masks lowered, was reportedly arranged on social media by two girls, Rome daily Il Messaggero reported. A pair of amateur boxing brothers were detained in the murder of a 21-year-old Italian-Cape Verdian man, Willy Duarte, in a street fight at Colleferro near Rome in September. The Bianchi brothers, experts in mixed martial arts, allegedly killed cook Duarte because he stepped in to help a friend in a scuffle on September 6. On October 8 President Sergio Mattarella awarded one of Italy's top honours, the gold medal, posthumously to Duarte and another person also recently killed while trying to help others, 51-year-old priest Father Roberto Malgesini. Malgesini, who worked to help the poor and marginalised, was stabbed to death in central Como by a homeless migrant with mental-health problems. Duarte's brutal alleged murder sparked calls for police to crack down on street violence, after a spate of other episodes. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU
Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it