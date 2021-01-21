COVID-19 outbreak at Turin hospital

'Turf war sparked mass youth street fight in Gallarate'
ROME, JAN 21 - A major COVID-19 outbreak has been registered at Turin's San Giovanni Bosco hospital, with both patients and health workers contracting the virus, the local health authority said Thursday. In one ward 24 patients were infected and they have been transferred to another hospital. There were also cases in the cardiology and orthopaedic departments although the health authority said an inquiry revealed no connection to the main outbreak. The hospital had launched its sanitization protocol. (ANSA).
