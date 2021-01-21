Recovery Fund: Italy must give reform details - Gentiloni

ROME, JAN 21 - European Economic Affairs Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said Thursday that Italy must give more details about the time frames of its projects linked to the EU Recovery Fund and about its reform plans. "I think the Italian authorities are aware of the need to reinforce the proposal presented so far," Gentiloni told an event organized by Reuters Breaking Views. "Two things are needed especially: a clear message on the reforms lined to the EU's 2019 recommendations and details of the time frames and objects of the projects". Italy is set to be the biggest beneficiary of the Recovery Fund, as it is in line to get over 200 billion euros in grants and low-interest loans. (ANSA).