US rejoining Paris accords fantastic news - Conte
ROME
21 Gennaio 2021
ROME, JAN 21 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said Thursday that it was "fantastic news" that the United States had rejoined the Paris Climate Accords under new President Joe Biden. "US President Joe Biden's rejoining the Paris accords is fantastic news," Conte tweeted. "As president of the G20 and co-chair of COP26 (Italy) looks to working with the US to build a sustainable planet and ensure a better future for the next generations". Rejoining the climate accords after his predecessor Donald Trump left them was one of Biden's first acts after being sworn in Wednesday. (ANSA).
