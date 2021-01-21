Partisan priest who denounced WWII atrocity to be beatified

US rejoining Paris accords fantastic news - Conte
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Taranto, ruba creme in una farmacia e tenta la fuga: ladro seriale arrestato
i più letti
Covid Puglia, più di mille nuovi casi su oltre 12mila tamponi e altri 25 decessi.
Lunedì in arrivo 27mila vaccini Pfizer
Scuola Puglia, da febbraio operativi i Toss: team operatori sanitari ogni 1500 alunni. Regione: «Potenziato trasporto»
VATICAN CITY
21 Gennaio 2021
VATICAN CITY, JAN 21 - An Italian Partisan priest who was killed by the Nazis for denouncing Italy's and Europe's worst WWII atrocity is set to be beatified, the first step towards sainthood. Father Giovanni Fornasini was murdered after openly accusing the Nazis of the Marzabotto Massacre, the mass murder of at least 770 civilians which took place in the territory around the small village of Marzabotto, in the mountainous area south of Bologna, over six days in September-October 1944. It was the largest massacre of civilians committed by the Waffen SS in Western Europe during the war. It is also the deadliest mass shooting in the history of Italy. Pope Francis on Thursday authorised the Congregation for the Causes of Saints to issue a beatification decree for the "martyr of God Giovanni Fornasini, diocesan priest, born on February 23 1915 at Pianaccio di Lizzano in Belvedere and killed, in hatred of the Faith, at San Martino di Caprara, on 13 October 1944", when he was just 29. Italian Partisans Association ANPI recalled that the young priest, who won a posthumous gold medal for valour, was close to the Partisans of the Red Star Brigade. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su