Giovedì 21 Gennaio 2021 | 13:55

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
US rejoining Paris accords fantastic news - Conte

US rejoining Paris accords fantastic news - Conte

 
VATICAN CITY
Partisan priest who denounced WWII atrocity to be beatified

Partisan priest who denounced WWII atrocity to be beatified

 
VATICAN CITY
Down syndrome discoverer takes step towards sainthood

Down syndrome discoverer takes step towards sainthood

 
ROME
Italy lost 662,000 jobs between Oct 2019 and Oct 2020

Italy lost 662,000 jobs between Oct 2019 and Oct 2020

 
REGGIO EMILIA
Couple cited for arranging marriage of underage daughter

Couple cited for arranging marriage of underage daughter

 
PALERMO
Girl, 10, critical after taking TikTok Blackout Challenge

Girl, 10, critical after taking TikTok Blackout Challenge

 
ROME
Italy's debt up to 154.2% of GDP - Eurostat

Italy's debt up to 154.2% of GDP - Eurostat

 
ROME
Soccer: Juve win first trophy of the season

Soccer: Juve win first trophy of the season

 
ROME
Cesa probed in 'Ndrangheta case, steps down as UDC head

Cesa probed in 'Ndrangheta case, steps down as UDC head

 
ROME
Conte wishes Biden well, great day for democracy

Conte wishes Biden well, great day for democracy

 
ROME
COVID: 13,571 positives, 524 victims

COVID: 13,571 positives, 524 victims

 

Il Biancorosso

Biancorossi
Le grandi manovre del Bari: c’è anche Bellomo nella lista

Le grandi manovre del Bari: c’è anche Bellomo nella lista

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariIl caso
Bari, cartelle pazze? No, dalla Asl 35mila avvisi a caccia dei furbetti del ticket

Bari, cartelle pazze? No, dalla Asl 35mila avvisi a caccia dei furbetti del ticket

 
BrindisiL'intervista
Gli antifascisti e i comunisti nella provincia di Brindisi: processi, confino, democrazia

Gli antifascisti e i comunisti nella provincia di Brindisi: processi, confino, democrazia

 
BatNella Bat
Droga, condanne definitive per sette trafficanti di Andria

Droga, condanne definitive per sette trafficanti di Andria

 
FoggiaIl caso
Foggia, rubati gasolio e attrezzi nella nuova caserma dei Vigili del Fuoco

Foggia, rubati gasolio e attrezzi nella nuova caserma dei Vigili del Fuoco

 
MateraIl caso
Incendia auto per dissidi lavorativi con la proprietaria: denunciata 41enne a Matera

Incendia auto per dissidi lavorativi con la proprietaria: denunciata 41enne a Matera

 
LecceLe dichiarazioni
Fidanzati uccisi a Lecce, il killer: «Se fossi libero avrei di nuovo l'impulso di uccidere»

Fidanzati uccisi a Lecce, il killer: «Se fossi libero avrei di nuovo l'impulso di uccidere»

 
PotenzaL'incidente
Frontale fra due auto nel Potentino, 2 feriti, uno in ospedale in codice rosso

Frontale fra due auto nel Potentino, 2 feriti, uno in ospedale in codice rosso

 
TarantoIndagini lampo della Ps
Taranto, ruba creme in una farmacia e tenta la fuga: ladro seriale arrestato

Taranto, ruba creme in una farmacia e tenta la fuga: ladro seriale arrestato

 

i più letti

Previsioni meteo della settimana

Previsioni meteo della settimana

Covind in Puglia, più di mille nuovi casi su oltre 12mila tamponi e altri 25 decessi: sale indice positività (10, 09%)

Covid Puglia, più di mille nuovi casi su oltre 12mila tamponi e altri 25 decessi.
Lunedì in arrivo 27mila vaccini Pfizer

Scuola Puglia, da febbraio operativi i Toss: team operatori sanitari ogni 1500 alunni. Regione: «Potenziato trasporto pubblico»

Scuola Puglia, da febbraio operativi i Toss: team operatori sanitari ogni 1500 alunni. Regione: «Potenziato trasporto»

Andria, addio a Gianna: muore sola in casa a 49 anni il travestito vittima di insulti

Andria, addio a Gianna: muore sola in casa a 49 anni una transessuale vittima di insulti

Regione Puglia, truffe all'agricoltura: trovato il «tesoro» degli avvocati

Regione Puglia, truffe all'agricoltura: trovato il «tesoro» degli avvocati

ROME

Italy lost 662,000 jobs between Oct 2019 and Oct 2020

COVID pandemic had a big impact on temp contracts - INPS

Italy lost 662,000 jobs between Oct 2019 and Oct 2020

ROME, JAN 21 - Pensions and social security agency INPS said Thursday that Italy had 662,000 fewer registered job contracts in October 2020 than in the same month the previous year. It said the COVID-19 pandemic was a big factor as this had hit the labour market hard, especially with regard to temporary labour contracts. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU
Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it