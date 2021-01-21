Couple cited for arranging marriage of underage daughter

REGGIO EMILIA, JAN 21 - A Pakistani couple living near Reggio Emilia have been cited for arranging the marriage of their underage daughter in Pakistan. The husband and wife, aged 43 and 46, arranged to marry off their eldest daughter, 17, at a ceremony in Pakistan before Christmas. But the girl, who recently turned 18, reported the case to social services who removed her to a youth shelter before the marriage could happen. The parents had bought the air ticket to Pakistan in November. Police said the couple may face prosecution. The incident happened at Novellara. (ANSA).