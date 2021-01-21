Girl, 10, critical after taking TikTok Blackout Challenge

US rejoining Paris accords fantastic news - Conte
PALERMO
21 Gennaio 2021
PALERMO, JAN 21 - A 10-year-old Italian girl is in critical condition in a Palermo hospital after taking the Blackout Challenge on TikTok. The girl is fighting for her life after tying a belt around her throat to self-asphyxiate in the challenge on the popular social-media platform. She arrived at the hospital in cardiac arrest. Doctors at Cristina Hospital said her condition was "very critical". They said they were fighting to save her. The Blackout Challenge, and a milder variant called the Passout Challenge, have been circulating on TikTok over the last year. Experts have warned of the risks associated with the challenges, including fainting, seizures, brain damage, and even death. (ANSA).
