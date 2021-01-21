Italy's debt up to 154.2% of GDP - Eurostat

US rejoining Paris accords fantastic news - Conte
ROME
21 Gennaio 2021
ROME, JAN 21 - Italy's public debt rose to 154.2% of GDP in the third quarter of 2020, Eurostat said on Thursday. That was up by 4.9 points with respect to the previous three months and by 17.4 points compared to the same period in 2019, the EU's statistics agency said. The year-on-year rise was the second biggest in the EU after that of Cyprus (22.9 points). Italy's debt-to-GDP ratio is the second highest in the EU after Greece's of 199.9%. (ANSA).
