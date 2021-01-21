Soccer: Juve win first trophy of the season

ROME, JAN 21 - Juventus claimed the first trophy of the soccer season when they beat Napoli 2-0 in the Italian Supercup in Reggio Emilia on Wednesday. Victory in the annual showdown between the Serie A champions and the Italian Cup winners also gave Juve boss Andrea Prilo his first trophy as coach. Cristiano Ronaldo touched in from close range and Alvaro Morata struck in injury time to secure the win for the league champions. Italy forward Lorenzo Insigne was in tears at the end of the match having missed a penalty for Napoli when the score was 1-0. (ANSA).