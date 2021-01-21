Soccer: Juve win first trophy of the season

Giovedì 21 Gennaio 2021 | 12:04

ROME
ROME
ROME
ROME
ROME
MILAN
ROME
ORISTANO
ROME
ROME
VATICAN CITY
Biancorossi
FoggiaIl caso
MateraIl caso
BatIl caso
Barinel Barese
LecceLe dichiarazioni
PotenzaL'incidente
TarantoIndagini lampo della Ps
Covid news h 24L'annuncio
Fasano, emergenza Covid: padiglione centro commerciale diventerà hub vaccinale

 

Previsioni meteo della settimana

Covind in Puglia, più di mille nuovi casi su oltre 12mila tamponi e altri 25 decessi: sale indice positività (10, 09%)

Lunedì in arrivo 27mila vaccini Pfizer

Scuola Puglia, da febbraio operativi i Toss: team operatori sanitari ogni 1500 alunni. Regione: «Potenziato trasporto pubblico»

Andria, addio a Gianna: muore sola in casa a 49 anni il travestito vittima di insulti

Regione Puglia, truffe all'agricoltura: trovato il «tesoro» degli avvocati

ROME

Supercup triumph over Napoli also Pirlo's first trophy as coach

ROME, JAN 21 - Juventus claimed the first trophy of the soccer season when they beat Napoli 2-0 in the Italian Supercup in Reggio Emilia on Wednesday. Victory in the annual showdown between the Serie A champions and the Italian Cup winners also gave Juve boss Andrea Prilo his first trophy as coach. Cristiano Ronaldo touched in from close range and Alvaro Morata struck in injury time to secure the win for the league champions. Italy forward Lorenzo Insigne was in tears at the end of the match having missed a penalty for Napoli when the score was 1-0. (ANSA).

