ROME
Conte wishes Biden well, great day for democracy

ROME
COVID: 13,571 positives, 524 victims

ROME
Press on with boosting majority says govt summit

MILAN
Man faces trial for drugging, abusing, filming girl

ROME
We'll tell president situation unsustainable - centre right

ORISTANO
Oristano prosecutors open first Sardinian-language office

ROME
Russia dialogue can't hurt rights-Di Maio on Navalny

ROME
GDP shouldn't be much below 6% in 2021 - Gualtieri

VATICAN CITY
Homeless man dies in St Peter's, 10th death in Rome in 3 mts

BRUSSELS
Stability needed during crisis-von der Leyen on govt vote

ROME
Swimmer Di Giorgio gets 8-mt doping ban

Serie C
Bari, nella rincorsa alla Ternana c'è il San Nicola da riconquistare

Bariemergenza coronavirus
Bitonto, focolaio Covid in cento anziani: positivi 3 educatori e una decina di ospiti

FoggiaControlli dei CC
Foggia, a spasso con la cocaina nell'auto: arrestato 34enne incensurato

LecceL'ente fallito
Novoli, la Focara affossata dai debiti: i creditori avanzano oltre un milione

Batsanità
Trani, muore d’infarto a 200 metri dall’ospedale: «Soccorsi in ritardo»

Potenzala richiesta
Fca fa spazio a Stellantis, Confindustria Basilicata: «Stabilimento Melfi sia centrale»

Covid news h 24L'annuncio
Fasano, emergenza Covid: padiglione centro commerciale diventerà hib vaccinale

TarantoIndagini della Poltel
Taranto, pedopornografia: 45enne trovato in possesso di 13mila «file» proibiti

MateraIl caso
Matera, minaccia convivente disabile con una katana, arrestato 70enne

'Italy ready to face challenges of common agenda with US'

ROME, JAN 20 - Premier Giuseppe Conte sent a Twitter message in Italian and English to Joe Biden on his inauguration as US president Wednesday saying "Wishing good work to President @JoeBiden and Vice-President @KamalaHarris. This is a great day for democracy, reaching far beyond the American borders. Italy stands ready to face the challenges of our common international agenda together with the United States. #InaugurationDay." (ANSA).

