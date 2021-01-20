Conte wishes Biden well, great day for democracy
ROME
20 Gennaio 2021
ROME, JAN 20 - Premier Giuseppe Conte sent a Twitter message in Italian and English to Joe Biden on his inauguration as US president Wednesday saying "Wishing good work to President @JoeBiden and Vice-President @KamalaHarris. This is a great day for democracy, reaching far beyond the American borders. Italy stands ready to face the challenges of our common international agenda together with the United States. #InaugurationDay." (ANSA).
