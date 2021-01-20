Mercoledì 20 Gennaio 2021 | 18:05

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Press on with boosting majority says govt summit

Press on with boosting majority says govt summit

 
MILAN
Man faces trial for drugging, abusing, filming girl

Man faces trial for drugging, abusing, filming girl

 
ROME
We'll tell president situation unsustainable - centre right

We'll tell president situation unsustainable - centre right

 
ORISTANO
Oristano prosecutors open first Sardinian-language office

Oristano prosecutors open first Sardinian-language office

 
ROME
Russia dialogue can't hurt rights-Di Maio on Navalny

Russia dialogue can't hurt rights-Di Maio on Navalny

 
ROME
GDP shouldn't be much below 6% in 2021 - Gualtieri

GDP shouldn't be much below 6% in 2021 - Gualtieri

 
VATICAN CITY
Homeless man dies in St Peter's, 10th death in Rome in 3 mts

Homeless man dies in St Peter's, 10th death in Rome in 3 mts

 
BRUSSELS
Stability needed during crisis-von der Leyen on govt vote

Stability needed during crisis-von der Leyen on govt vote

 
ROME
Swimmer Di Giorgio gets 8-mt doping ban

Swimmer Di Giorgio gets 8-mt doping ban

 
ROME
Brescia top of ranking for PM2.5-smog-linked deaths

Brescia top of ranking for PM2.5-smog-linked deaths

 
TURIN
Cops smash doping ring

Cops smash doping ring

 

Il Biancorosso

Biancorossi
Bari, i numeri in grigio: Ternana avanti in tutto

Bari, i numeri in grigio: Ternana avanti in tutto

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

FoggiaControlli dei CC
Foggia, a spasso con la cocaina nell'auto: arrestato 34enne incensurato

Foggia, a spasso con la cocaina nell'auto: arrestato 34enne incensurato

 
LecceL'ente fallito
Novoli, la Focara affossata dai debiti: i creditori avanzano oltre un milione

Novoli, la Focara affossata dai debiti: i creditori avanzano oltre un milione

 
Batsanità
Trani, muore d’infarto a 200 metri dall’ospedale: «Soccorsi in ritardo»

Trani, muore d’infarto a 200 metri dall’ospedale: «Soccorsi in ritardo»

 
Barila demuncia
A Molfetta è allarme sociale: «Una baby gang imperversa in zona stazione»

A Molfetta è allarme sociale: «Una baby gang imperversa in zona stazione»

 
Potenzala richiesta
Fca fa spazio a Stellantis, Confindustria Basilicata: «Stabilimento Melfi sia centrale»

Fca fa spazio a Stellantis, Confindustria Basilicata: «Stabilimento Melfi sia centrale»

 
Covid news h 24L'annuncio
Fasano, emergenza Covid: padiglione centro commerciale diventerà hib vaccinale

Fasano, emergenza Covid: padiglione centro commerciale diventerà hub vaccinale

 
TarantoIndagini della Poltel
Taranto, pedopornografia: 45enne trovato in possesso di 13mila «file» proibiti

Taranto, pedopornografia: 45enne trovato in possesso di 13mila «file» proibiti

 
MateraIl caso
Matera, minaccia convivente disabile con una katana, arrestato 70enne

Matera, minaccia convivente disabile con una katana, arrestato 70enne

 

i più letti

Previsioni meteo della settimana

Previsioni meteo della settimana

Coronavirus, in Puglia 805 casi su oltre 12mila tamponi. 16 decessi, leggero calo ricoveri

Coronavirus, in Puglia 850 casi su oltre 12mila tamponi. 16 decessi, leggero calo ricoveri. Tasso positività crolla al 6,84%

Coronavirus Puglia, ai «furbetti» del vaccino niente richiamo

Coronavirus Puglia, ai «furbetti» del vaccino niente richiamo

Previsioni meteo del weekend

Previsioni meteo del weekend

Scuola Puglia, da febbraio operativi i Toss: team operatori sanitari ogni 1500 alunni. Regione: «Potenziato trasporto pubblico»

Scuola Puglia, da febbraio operativi i Toss: team operatori sanitari ogni 1500 alunni. Regione: «Potenziato trasporto»

ROME

Press on with boosting majority says govt summit

Conte sees Mattarella on political situation

Press on with boosting majority says govt summit

ROME, JAN 20 - An Italian government summit on Wednesday agreed that Premier Giuseppe Conte must press on with a bid to boost his majority after gaining only a relative and not absolute one in a Senate confidence vote on Tuesday night. Conte got 156 votes, five shy of the 161 he needs to hold an absolute majority in the upper house, where his majority was stripped by the defection of ex-premier Matteo Renzi's Italia Viva (IV) party. Ruling party leaders agreed at Wednesday's summit in a video-conference with Conte that they must pursue the process of reinforcing the majority, as well as drafting a new pact on the agenda to implement for the remainder of the parliamentary term which ends in 2023. They reportedly did not set a time limit on completing the process of shoring up the Senate majority. Democratic Party (PD) leader Nicola Zingaretti said Wednesday that a "leap into darkness" had been averted when the government survived the crunch confidence vote in parliament on Tuesday. Conte's executive won the confidence vote in the Senate after IV triggered a crisis by pulling its support. But, unlike in Monday's vote in the Lower House, the government came up short of an absolute majority, meaning uncertainty about its future remains. "Now we must work on two fronts - the problems of the Italian people and the government's political direction," Zingaretti told his party's Radio Immagine, adding that he had spoken to Conte after Tuesday's vote. "There is absolute awareness about the need to work on these two fronts. "Now is the time to turn a new leaf, to reinforce the government's parliamentary strength". Conte held the video meeting with representatives of the parties supporting his government on Wednesday - the PD, the 5-Star Movement (M5S) and the left-wing LeU group. He also is set to visit President Sergio Mattarella to discuss the situation. The centre-right opposition has said it is ready to ask Mattarella for snap elections to be held, arguing the government no longer has a working majority in the Upper House. The government won Tuesday's vote with the help of several life Senators and two lawmakers elected with Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia (FI) party who broke ranks. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU
Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it